Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXXI:  Raiders Signing Adams Rocks NFL

Dave Ziegler and the Las Vegas Raiders signing Davante Adams has shaken up the NFL, and we discuss it.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases globally. With this article, their insatiable thirst for Silver and Black and NFL information gets watered each week.

We take a deep dive into the Raider Nation pool in this week's episode. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

Each week we go around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with our colleague and friend Matt Hladik from The Spun. We have been doing this podcast for over 10-years.

This week's topics include:

· Has Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Raiders had the best offseason in the National Football League?

· Has Dave Ziegler already distanced himself from his competition earlier in his tenure as a GM?

· The signing of Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers and bringing him to the AFC West has turned the league upside down.

· How big was signing Chandler Jones?

· The Adams contract forced Tyreek Hill out of Kansas City, and Deebo Samuel and other elite receivers are upset.

· How good is the AFC West?

· Has Russell Wilson pushed the Denver Broncos up the standings?

· Are the Kansas City Chiefs still the leader?

· How good is the Los Angeles Chargers?

· How good of a job has the NFL done marketing itself?

· Free agency, NFL Combine, OTA’s, training camp.

· The schedule release is set for May 12.

· Kyler Murray situation with the Arizona Cardinals?

· What happens to Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers?

· What is going to happen to Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns?

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter