Raiders' Crosby on Jones, Being a Dad, More

The Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby talks Chandler Jones, being a dad, Patrick Graham and much more.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have new leadership in Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, but they came to the desert because of people already here like Maxx Crosby.

With a full bank account due to a new deal, Crosby's love of football hasn't dwindled, and the Silver and Black burgeoning super-star is ready for the 2022 season.

After practice recently, Crosby took to the podium for a lengthy discussion with the Raiders' beat writers. Of course, we were there and found many of the topics Crosby discussed to be fascinating.

In his usual direct style, Crosby dodged no questions and shared his evident youthful passion for the game he loves, and the team he plays for.

Crosby discussed such topics as:

· Early impressions of the new coaching regime

· The importance of offseason workouts with the implementation of new systems on both sides of the ball.

· Evaluating the new Patrick Graham system, and how he interacts with the players.

· The new DL growing together as people, and building new chemistry.

· The impressive hunger of the defense to learn

· How big of an impact has Chandler Jones had on him, as a player and a man.

· The humility of future Hall of Famer Chandler Jones inspiring the Raiders

· The possible expansion of the Raiders 4-3 scheme adding 3-4 looks.

· Crosby discusses his recent choices of programming for the NFL Network.

· How important is his role as a leader, and his impact on the other players with his hard work and willingness to do anything?

· How excited is he to be a “Girl Dad” later this year.

You can watch the entire press conference below.

