Skip to main content

Las Vegas Raiders Mack Hollins on State of the Team

Mack Hollins is not only a terrific wide receiver on the Las Vegas Raiders, but is also a captain and he reflected on the state of the Silver and Black.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a stunning overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals that saw their record fall to 0-2 on the 2022 NFL season.

Captain Mack Hollis took us inside the mindset of the team as they process the loss and move forward.

You can watch that interview below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Raiders (0-2) will kickoff next Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT in Nashville, Tenn., against the Tennessee Titans. You can watch the game on FOX.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Josh McDaniels press_14-1
Silver & Black

Josh McDaniels Review of Raiders Loss to the Cardinals

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Amik Robertson-1
Silver & Black

Amik Robertson Reflects on Raiders Loss and Looks Ahead

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19075806_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing Week 3 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19075423_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Need to Find A Balance of Aggressiveness

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19075423_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders QB Derek Carr’s Throwing Game was Conservative

By Hikaru Kudo
USATSI_19078902_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing the Tennessee Titans

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Game Day

From the Locker Room:  Kolton Miller Post Raiders Loss

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Josh McDaniels on ST
Game Day

Josh McDaniels Reacts to the Raiders' Loss to the Cardinals

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.