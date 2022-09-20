Las Vegas Raiders Mack Hollins on State of the Team

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a stunning overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals that saw their record fall to 0-2 on the 2022 NFL season.

Captain Mack Hollis took us inside the mindset of the team as they process the loss and move forward.

You can watch that interview below:

The Raiders (0-2) will kickoff next Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT in Nashville, Tenn., against the Tennessee Titans. You can watch the game on FOX.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter