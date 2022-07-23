Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Chandler Jones Talks at Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders signed a future Hall of Fame player in Chandler Jones, and he has done nothing to disappoint.

Jones spoke after practice at training camp, and you can watch his entire press conference below, or read the transcript:

Defensive End Chandler Jones

Q: Do you feel like you guys are putting the building blocks in place to be ready for the regular season?

Jones: “Just training camp in general, what I'm most excited about, is the opportunity to be out here with my teammates, just gelling together and that's what we're doing. I like having this training camp early, being out here early, just because we get a head start.”

Q: Do you feel like you're back into your youth football days, where if you make mistake, you have to take a lap during practice? Do you like that accountability?

Jones: “Honestly, just being out on the field with these younger guys. I think I'm one of the oldest guys on the team now and this is my first time ever saying that. So, to have the opportunity to take the field with these guys that are a lot younger than me, Maxx Crosby. Just running around with those guys makes me feel young again, for sure.”

Q: Does that rule of having to run a lap if you make mistake, that accountability, do you like that?

Jones: “I think having accountability is very important. There should always be consequences to certain actions, especially if they're a negative action. So, you should always be accountable, for sure.”

Q: Any first impressions about Malcolm Koonce?

Jones: “I think everybody in that room, they're making a jump. Malcolm is a great friend of mine. I'm excited for him and his development, as well as everybody else in that room, for sure.”

Q: Maxx Crosby described your pass rushing styles as unorthodox. When did you develop that? Has that always been part of it or how did that come about?

Jones: “I thank Maxx for the compliments that he gives me, and I think I can go hand in hand with him. There's a lot of things that he does that I can't do and there's a lot of things that he does at his age that I didn't know. But I think my unorthodox style it comes from just a lot of self-scouting. Just learning how my body moves or what it can and cannot do. And I try to utilize that because I know that it's very uncommon. It's unique and guys can't game plan for it.”

Q: You have some veteran defensive tackles out with injuries right now. What are you seeing from some of the younger interior guys like Matthew Butler or Neil Farrell kind of taking advantage of that opportunity?

Jones: “I feel like whenever you have a guy down or anyone out, it's always the next man up mentality. So, I think that's what our team does a good job of, having good depth and just having that mentality of next guy up.”

Q: You and Malcolm are both New York guys, does that kind of factor into your relationship? Do you kind of see a little bit of yourself in him?

Jones: “When I found out Malcolm was from New York, I lit up because I was a young player from New York. And coming from New York and going into the NFL, it's a very small percentile. And I definitely do see myself just coming from New York, and there’s not a lot of New York football players, especially these days. So, I definitely give him a pat on the back for coming from New York and still being in the NFL because that's very rare.”

Q: Why do you think that is in terms of New York and football?

Jones: “If I was a scout, I could tell you that answer, honestly, because I mean, I don't know. Texas has all the football players, right?”

Q: You talked about your unorthodox style and how tough it is to prepare for. That’s what a lot of people say about your brother’s (Jon Jones) fighting style, that it's very tough to prepare for. Have you guys kind of worked together and kind of developed that making it difficult style to prepare for?

Jones: “It's two different sports, honestly. But as far as us being unorthodox, I think we both understand that it will be very hard to prepare for something that's uncommon. You always have a guy to go out there and kind of give you a look or to get to emulate the player that you're going against. But if that guy can’t give you a good look, then how do you prepare for it? So, I think we both understand that, and I think that's a huge advantage for sure.”

Q: You and I were talking right when you found out that you were going to the Raiders. Can you put into words what this personally means for you when you think about the opportunity here and the details of why you even ended up leaving Arizona?

Jones: “Well, having this opportunity is huge for me honestly, as an individual. I know that the average span to play in this league is about three years, maybe over three years. The Raiders are a team that's a legendary team. I've always dreamed of playing for the Raiders and to have this opportunity. It wasn't much of a decision that I had to make, honestly. I became a free agent. I had the choice to go to any team in the NFL that I wanted to, and the Raiders was the choice. And for Josh McDaniels to be the head coach, Pat Graham to be the defensive coordinator, it felt like right at home. And just to have the opportunity to pair with one of my best friends Maxx. I talk about Maxx all the time, but he pushes me every day. He was pushing me today and I think that's going to definitely help me and help our team. For sure.”

Q: I saw you at the Von Miller pass rush summit working with Justin Houston, trying to get his euro-step move down. Have you been able to master that in practice yet?

Jones: “I haven't been able to master that and Justin, he's definitely one-of-one. He's one of a kind. But I definitely did speak to him, and I spoke to a lot of the pass rushers, and I think any opportunity that I can get to up my game, to better my craft, I'm going to do it. And Justin Houston is a guy that has years and years of success. He's done it year in and year out and I think he almost broke the sack record one year. So, to get tips from him it's great for me, it's definitely some notes that I took, but I haven't mastered his moves. No, I haven't.”

Q: You get to the quarterback, but you also attack the ball. You had like seven or eight strip sacks last season. What does that take? What's that mentality and you have you started to kind of rub that off on the other guys around here?

Jones: “I know how rare it is to get a turnover, and I know how important it is for a team for the ball to be turned over. And if you look at the statistics, the teams that go into a game that have more turnovers, or win the turnover margin, they usually win the game. When I was a younger player, I would get to the quarterback and just try to take them down. And then the older I got I realized the importance of, hey, maybe try to get the ball out and take them down, and I've had a lot of success and hopefully I can continue that here.”

Q: I remember a report where Rex Ryan said at one point, he was looking at drafting you and how difficult it was trying to prepare for you. What's it like now working with his brother Rob Ryan?

Jones: “Man, it's funny because Rex is a coach that we would always chat after games when I played for the Patriots. I would always say something, and he'll always say something to me. I haven't really spoke to Rex since, but Rob, man, he is incredible. He’s seen a lot of great players and just sitting in the room with him and hearing his stories, he gives me energy. And it's funny to say because he’s a guy that's been around for a long time. But when I sit in that meeting room, and I go and sit here and talk to him, he's a coach that loves football. He loves coaching and you can see it just from sitting there talking to him. He gets excited. He gets giddy in his chair and man I love him. I love him. I love Rob and it's a great opportunity to be to be one of his players for sure.”

Q: What kind of a leader is Denzel Perryman on the defensive side of the ball?

Jones: “He's definitely one of our main leaders. He's the heart of our defense. He's a guy that leads our team. I know I reached out to him when I first got here, and we gel just like that. He’s a great guy to be around. He's vocal, he's a physical player, and I'm a fan for sure.”

Q: How much have you gotten to know Davante? And what's it like being his teammate?

Jones: “Davante is incredible and what I will say is that he's a very hard worker. A lot of times you get around guys that they have the accolades, and they have the big name and I feel like they get complacent. But not Davante, he's a guy that he works hard. If he messes up a drill, he'll do it again. And those are the characteristics that you need because there's a lot of people watching. There are young players behind him watching, there are coaches watching, and he's a guy that definitely works. For the things that he does on Sundays, he works for that.”

