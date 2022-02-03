A Conversation with Raiders Owner Mark Davis, part one.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was genuine when he spoke of Josh McDaniels, Rich Bisaccia, and the loss of Jon Gruden.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Mark Davis, the Las Vegas Raiders owner, is genuine and wears his emotions and feelings on his sleeve. That quality is what sets him apart from many owners in the NFL.

Recently after hiring Josh McDaniels to lead his beloved Raiders, I had an opportunity to speak with him.

Davis was open and sincere about the respect, and true admiration he has for former head coach Rich Bisaccia. He talked frankly about losing his, "ten-year plan," when Jon Gruden resigned, and the shadow of Bill Belichick over his new coach Josh McDaniels.

You can watch that conversation in the video above.

Whether or not you like Davis (I do), it is impossible to not give him the respect he deserves. Time will only tell if he made the right decision, but for a man who was criticized by his father for caring, "too much," about the players, he went against his locker room for the betterment of his franchise, in his opinion.

