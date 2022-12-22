Raiders' Crosby, Adams, and Jacobs Named to NFL Pro Bowl

In the midst of a season that hasn't always been what the Las Vegas Raiders wanted, Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams, and Josh Jacobs got some great news.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday

But before they even head East, they get some great news for three of their stars today.

Here is the official press release per the Las Vegas Raiders:

Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, and Josh Jacobs Named to Pro Bowl

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams, DE Maxx Crosby, and RB Josh Jacobs have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Adams earns his sixth career selection to the Pro Bowl and first as a member of the Silver and Black. Through 14 games in 2022, Adams’ 86 receptions are tied for the seventh most in the NFL, and his 1,275 receiving yards rank fourth in the league. His 12 touchdowns are tied for the most in the NFL and tied for the fourth most in franchise history through the first 14 games of a season. His seven 100-yard performances in 2022 rank second in the NFL and are already tied for the most in a single season in Raiders’ history.

Crosby earns his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection and will be a starter for the AFC in 2023. Last season, he became the first Raiders Pro Bowl MVP since Rich Gannon won it in back-to-back years in 2001 and '02. Among defensive linemen this season, Crosby ranks second in tackles (77), third in sacks (11.5), first in tackles for loss (19) and first in forced fumbles (3). He has recorded three multi-sack games, tied for second most in the league. He has also notched two performances of double-digit tackles, becoming the first defensive linemen since 2012 to post multiple games with 10-plus tackles in a single season.

Jacobs earns his second career Pro Bowl selection after leading the NFL in rushing yards this season through 14 games. Jacobs has rushed 291 times for 1,495 yards (5.1 avg.) and 11 touchdowns while also adding 46 receptions for 363 yards (7.9 avg.). His 1,858 total yards from scrimmage in 2022 are the most in the league. He also ranks first in the NFL in rushing first downs (83), first in rushing yards per game (106.8), second in 100-yard rushing games (six), second in runs of 10-plus yards (37) and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (11).

The Raiders return to action on Christmas Eve, on Saturday in Pittsburgh versus the Steelers. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on NFLN.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.