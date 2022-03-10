A Look at 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Unrestricted Free Agents

Ahead of the 2022 National Football League free agency period in which the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be active, we take a look at the Silver and Black.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are days away from the NFL free agency season opening. On March 14 at noon ET, agents for free agents can begin their negotiations and are free to sign on March 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

So today we take a look at the key 22 unrestricted free agents that currently are still part of the Raiders and a slight blurb on each of them.

Las Vegas Raiders UFA Blurbs

1. K.J. Wright LB Wright's legacy in the NFL is already cemented. Returning to the Raiders will come down to money. He will have a heftier price tag than others, even though he is on the downside of his illustrious career.

2. Desmond Trufant CB The journeyman is the type of player that fits the "Patriot Way," and thus now the Raider way. He is a veteran and could be replaced by a cheaper and young player.

3. Solomon Thomas DT He played well in spurts last season. The Raiders are desperate for DTs; it is now a waiting game to see if he fits the new system and if the Raiders can then come to a deal.

4. Jordan Simmons G On a Raider team in desperate need on the OL, can he be the prototypical player of the new Raiders way? He had chances to shine last year, and the Raiders could move in an entirely new way.

5. Jalen Richard RB To his credit, Richard keeps hanging around. A solid player that can do a lot fits the mode of the new regime, but can a younger and cheaper player do that?

6. Brandon Parker OT Parker is a unique player. He offers versatility, and the new regime loves that. If the numbers are correct, don't be shocked if he remains a Raider.

7. Darius Philon DT He was playing outstanding before a brutal injury. Depending on his recovery, and the numbers, he is a prime candidate to return if the new Raiders defensive staff thinks he can switch to the new scheme.

8. Nicholas Morrow LB Morrow is someone who has been with the organization for five years, and despite showing in practice reasons for the team to keep him, has been unable to process that on the field of play.

9. Gerald McCoy DT Injured in 2021; McCoy was a big-name guy with an injury and off-field issues. He is a terrific locker room presence and still has gas in the tank.

10. Nick Martin C A versatile interior offensive lineman last season; Martin played very little. That was telling on a team desperate for any guard play they could find.

11. Zay Jones WR The speedster is a favorite of Derek Carr, at a position of need. The numbers will have to fit into new GM Dave Ziegler's plan, but there is an excellent chance he will return.

12. Marquel Lee LB At one of the most prominent positions of need, Lee had a chance last season to break out. He didn't, and his tape will tell the story to the new regime.

13. Marcus Mariota QB The Oregon Duck, did everything asked of him. He will have a price tag that probably won't fit the plans of the Raiders, and that price tag and his inability to stay healthy have made his Raiders' future nearly certain.

14. Quinton Jefferson DT After playing well in 2021, does his style and price tag fit the new-look Silver and Black needs? The Raiders are desperate at DT, and the evaluation is underway for him.

15. Casey Hayward CB A star for the Raiders in 2021; his zone style doesn't mesh well with the Raiders' new system that likes corners on an island. He will be in great demand, but perhaps not for the Silver and Black.

16. Johnathan Hankins DT A solid player on the field and off, the monster tackle could fit a need in the new Raiders scheme. The best ability is availability, and Hankins is reliable and consistent.

17. DeSean Jackson WR Nothing short of a disappointment for the Raiders, Jackson was plagued in 2021 with a lack of familiarity with the scheme that kept him off the field.

18. Richie Incognito G A favorite of Jon Gruden, Incognito's health kept him off the field for the entire 2021 campaign and hampered him in 2020.

19. Brandon Facyson CB This young man had a very productive 2021. The question is how he would fit in a new Raiders scheme.

20. Peyton Barber RB He is an intriguing UFA for the Silver and Black. He has many of the new regime's skills prized in their time with the New England Patriot. Barber shined at times in 2021.

21. Derek Carrier TE He is an exciting piece of a giant NFL puzzle. Josh McDaniels loves to use TEs, and he is a team favorite and a close friend of QB Derek Carr.

22. Jermaine Eluemunor OL Another versatile offensive lineman in the mold of what McDaniels has used in the past successfully. He is well-liked and is a hard worker.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter