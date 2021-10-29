Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions Bye Week Part Two

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, what is the story with Jon Gruden and a Raiders settlement? Chris Prettis

Mark Davis made it clear at the owner's meeting that he has reached a settlement with Jon Gruden. I have learned that the settlement number is not exactly necessarily $40 million, it is significant.

Is Richie Incognito coming back after the bye? Terrence Healy

I do not see that at all. They are hoping this year.

If Coach Rich Bisaccia continues to win, let’s say hypothetically the remaining 8 games of the season, could he be up for coach of the year? I believe so! Jordan Corral Absolutely.

Hondo, Hi, hope you are well. I have been a Raider fan for "49 years". I hope Josh Jacobs get a Second contract his "Backstory" is very interesting. Michael Brooks Josh is a terrific young man. I would love to see him stay healthy, and to be able to get his second contract here in Las Vegas. Hondo, are the Raiders willing to trade Clelin Ferrell, and have any teams shown interest? Christian A.

They are willing, and teams have shown interest. The Raiders absolutely would move him, if they can improve.

