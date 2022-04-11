Ziegler Adds Former Patriot DE Bower, Among Other Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler has once again made some big moves, bolstering the Silver and Black roster.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler has once again made some big moves, bolstering the Silver and Black roster.

Ziegler signed the best offensive and defensive free agents in Davante Adams, and Chandler Jones already this offseason. While those weren't the only moves that the organization made, landing the biggest fish on either side of the ball has already taken the National Football League by storm.

Today they continued making moves that bolster the depth, talent, and competition on the roster.

Per the Raiders: The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Tashawn Bower, the club announced Monday.

Bower, a 6-5, 250-pound defensive end, joins the Raiders after spending time with the Minnesota Vikings (2017-18; 2021) and New England Patriots (2020-21). Originally an undrafted free agent with the Vikings following the 2017 draft, Bower has appeared in 20 games with three starts over his career, recording 22 tackles (16 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass defensed.

Last season, appeared in four games with the Vikings and two with the Patriots, totaling four tackles (two), one tackle for loss, and one sack. In 2020, posted career highs in games played (seven), games started (three), tackles (11), and passes defensed (one).

A native of Somerville, N.J., Bower played in 40 games with seven starts at LSU from 2013-16, finishing his collegiate career with 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed exclusive rights free agents TE Nick Bowers and S Roderic Teamer, and waived/non-football injury OL Kamaal Seymour.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter