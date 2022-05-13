Raiders Sign Monster Seventh-Round Pick Munford

Dave Ziegler and the Las Vegas Raiders didn't expect to find gold in the form of Ohio State Buckeye Thayer Munford in the seventh round, but they just signed him.

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The elation inside the Las Vegas Raiders' "War Room" as the NFL Draft came to an end was nearly overwhelming when they saw that Ohio State, "Monster" offensive lineman Thayer Munford was still on the board.

The Silver and Black, and their new leader Dave Ziegler see a ton of promise in the new Las Vegas Raider, that they feel can be molded by the master offensive tacticians they have on staff into something great.

Per the Raiders:

Raiders Sign Seventh-Round Pick T Thayer Munford Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick T Thayer Munford Jr., the club announced Thursday.

Munford Jr., a 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive tackle out of Ohio State, was selected with the 238th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter at Ohio State, Munford Jr. played in 58 career games with 45 starts. As a fifth-year senior in 2021, he started all 12 games and was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and first-team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive season. Munford played on four consecutive Big Ten championship teams and was part of two College Football Playoff teams.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Munford Jr. played one year at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio after transferring from La Salle High School. At La Salle, he helped his team win consecutive Division II state championships in 2014 and 2015. He was named a four-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, and Scout.com.

