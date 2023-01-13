Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions, Email

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the professional sports elite franchises, and with that comes a fan base ravenous for information like our weekly questions and answers.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have already put 2022 behind them, and all of their attention is focused on 2023. The Raider Nation has many questions on various subjects, so here we go with our weekly questions and answers article.

Hondo, why is there no respect for Jarrett Stidham? Kyle R.

I have partially answered this before, but I will offer more details. They would have extended Stidham if they thought Jarrett was the long-term answer when he arrived in Las Vegas via trade. Secondly, twice when Derek Carr was hurt, they only let him in for one play, which was a handoff. He played excellently via the 49ers, but he is not a viable long-term option at this point.

Hondo, can you tell me when the entire Derek Carr and Las Vegas Raiders dynamic ended? No other beat writer gives the inside scoop like you, and I love it.

Chad H.

I will have a long-form story on Monday at Noon EST entitled, what happened to Derek Carr and the Raiders in 2022? Please make sure you read it.

Hondo, when the Chiefs ran the ring around the roses play, was McDaniels comments about it not bothering him pc, or was he furious? M. Thomas

Josh has a great philosophy. If you want to stop what people are doing, stop them. He wasn't being politically correct, and I believe he was angry about the Raiders' performance and not the Chiefs' play calling.

Hondo, a quick question on Cle Ferrell. Any chance he can come back? Sarah B.

I think there is a chance. He played a lot of snaps, and once they figured out how to use him, he was effective. I believe there is a good chance, but I wouldn't call it inevitable. I had a great conversation with Cle about that, and I will publish an article about it next Thursday at Noon EST.

Who did you see as the most viable option if the Raiders go all in on Tom Brady but fail to acquire him? I'm hearing quite a bit of Jimmy G to the Jets. Thanks, Hondo, I. Gray

I have already written I expect him to go to the Jets. If they swing and miss on Brady, I think they would then explore Mac Jones.

Engaging with your readers and bringing us the truth - you're one of the greats, Hondo! But tell me, will our defense ever be (good)? B. Greene

There is only one great, and I can assure you I am not Him. I appreciate the kind words, for sure. Yes, the defense will look much different next season.

I predict a minimum of six new starters and plenty of draft picks and free agents. Next year will not be perfect, but it will considerably improve.

Hondo, I love your directness. I also know you love Denzel Perryman. How big is re-signing him this offseason? James D.

I do like Denzel as a player and a man off the field. Having said that, before coming here, he was injury prone, and since coming here, he has been. The best ability is availability; I am not sure a big free-agent deal is wise. If they can get him at the right place and get a younger MIKE backer to develop, I would like that. I am very much a supporter of Luke Masterson, but they aren't so sure his future might be moving outside. We shall see.

Hondo, of course, Maxx Crosby will say he supports the coach; what do you expect? We should have kept Derek, fired Josh McDaniels, and hoped you choked on a taco. E.C.

You know, E.C., I cleaned and highly edited up your email so I could publish it on my company's website, but I am sure sending me a threatening email as you did from your official company email wasn't very smart.

That said, you also emailed when I broke the story about them sitting Derek and me saying I expected him to play for another team, that "I was a typical liberal media god hater, and that Derek would never go play anywhere else after saying he would play for the Raiders our retire." How are your hot takes working out?

Do you think Mark Davis will let Brady buy a share of the organization as a sweetener to try and lure him to Vegas since he was interested in ownership of Miami? Dean R.

That is a great question, and I have had several people ask it. I have also wondered, and I can tell you that I have no idea. I dug, and no one inside the building had a clue.

Hi Hondo, I've read the last two LV Raiders' state of the franchises (great stuff, by the way), and your sources all point to the Raiders wanting Tom Brady to be the next QB. I know he's the #1 choice for the Raiders but do any of your sources know if Tom wants to be a Raider? Joseph in Denver

I can tell you that Tom is still under contract with a team, and their season is not over, and it would be against the rules for them to talk to him about that.

Hey Hondo, Sean W. here. A lot of January mock drafts are out there already; if a CJ Stroud happened to fall to 7, is there any chance we can go that route, even though you've stated we're looking at an 80% Brady signing this offseason? Thanks for all you do; your reporting is always great.

If they sign Tom Brady, and I expect them to, that is a move to win now. It isn't like Brady will be here for ten years.

They can use that pick for an immediate-impact player now. Is Stroud attractive at that particular selection? Of course, but it would be a duplicitous move to bring in a 50-year-old QB on a team with significant needs and take him. If you want Stroud, you admit a rebuild and go in that direction. A Brady signing is for right now results; for now results, you need an immediate starter at number seven.

Hi Hondo. My questions are about Derek Carr. Do you think the team will find a trade partner, and if so, who and for what compensation? Jason Willard

Do I think they will? Yes. I hear many scenarios as to compensation, but none with enough consistency to report. In the end, I expect a deal to get done. I can tell you there is a lot of interest in Derek Carr from people I am speaking to around the league and the Raiders.

Hondo, you have reported about teams offering multiple first-round picks for Derek. You also said that in the current position, the team is in, teams would not pay that for Derek, knowing the team has to move him. Do you think they could get a one for him now, at least? Kacey P.

Yes, they could get a one, I am not saying it for sure, but as previously stated, Derek has a lot of interest.

How are you leaning toward how Derek's exit will be executed? Is there any chance a trade will happen? Thanks! Ted. L

Yes, the team remains very optimistic, and around the NFL, my sources think it will happen as there is a lot of interest in Carr.

Hey Hondo! I very much appreciate everything you do and cover for the nation! While the attention has been on the QB situation, we have some serious holes on the other side. Do McDaniels and Graham see a future for Moehrig in this system? Or are the Raiders going to retool the back end minus a few guys? K. Ballinger

Moehrig is the biggest failure on the defense in 2022, in my opinion.

Coming into the season, I wrote an article predicting he would make the Pro Bowl. I wrote that after multiple NFL team officials bragged to me about how well he played as a rookie and how bright his future was. Teams would love a chance to add him if the Raiders moved on.

They need to fix the defensive backfield. It was offensive, and Moehrig needs better coaching, and moving on would be a mistake.

Thank you for what you do! You have been a welcome site for sore eyes. Reporting excellent content! Could the Raiders sweeten the proposed trade DC trade with his close friend Hunter Renfrow? Maybe Waller? This ensures they do get something for DC in such a short time. Alex A.

That is a great question. I will not name any players, but I will say that pairing a player with Derek in a trade is a viable option, not farfetched. Not saying it is probable, but I am saying it is something I have heard. You must have heard me on CBS Radio. Thank you for listening, watching, and reading.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

