Ziegler Makes Raiders Roster Deeper, Better with Latest Signing

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler had been on a mission to make his roster deeper and more competitive, which he accomplished today with another signing.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Dave Ziegler has made it his mission to make the Las Vegas Raiders roster deeper every day since he arrived in the desert.

Today he continued that mission by adding yet another defensive lineman.

Per the Raiders:

Raiders Sign DL Tyler Lancaster

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DL Tyler Lancaster, the club announced Wednesday.

Lancaster joins the Raiders after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2018-21). He originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has appeared in 59 career games with 21 starts, recording 110 tackles (59 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five career postseason contests with four starts, recording eight tackles (five).

In 2019, Lancaster set career highs in games started (10), sacks (1.5), forced fumbles (one), and fumble recoveries (one), while posting 30 tackles.

A native of Romeoville, Ill., Lancaster played in 40 games with 39 starts over four seasons at Northwestern, compiling 101 tackles (46), 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles. As a senior started all 13 games and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after recording 40 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Ziegler has added new players via the NFL Draft, trades, and free-agent acquisitions. He has made the roster better in every possible way he can, something that will never change for the new Silver and Black GM.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter