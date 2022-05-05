Answering Your Raiders Questions: the Genius of Ziegler, Update on a Free Agent

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the season over, you had plenty of them.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Hondo, I know you said you would update us on a big-name free agent the Raiders are in on when it happens. I am not nagging; I wonder when you expect the situation to resolve? Brenda J.

Hi, Brenda. I don't think you are nagging. Tyrann Mathieu was the free agent. The Raiders were in on him early, and to his credit and the Raiders both knew what they were looking for. He never led the Raiders on, and he is a super young man. He had to decide what was best for his family, and eventually, he chose New Orleans. The Raiders did their best, and he was forthright with them.

Hey Hondo! It's been a little weird that Bryan Edwards is rarely ever brought up throughout the off-season during press conferences. What do you foresee his role being this season, and will he still be able to maintain his spot on the depth chart with the new signings? Thank you for everything you do! Kyle B.

Hi Kyle, Bryan is a great person. But, this is about football, and two years in, he has not performed at the expected level. If the season started today (and it doesn't), I would not see him as a starter. Don't bet against him, but he is in a real battle with this deep, talented roster.

Hondo -Your thoughts on the trade proposal of C. Ferrel to the Steelers for D. Bush? Our DL is stacked, and we could add a young LB. Both have had their 5th-year option declined and are potential FAs next year. Thanks, Eric M.

I like it.

Doesn't WIN CITY sound better and make more sense than Sin City? Time to rebrand and take control of the narrative. Just Win, Baby! RN4L - Frankie F.

Hi Frankie. I haven't liked "Sin City" for a few years. I love the name "Win City." I call it the Grace Capital of the World. Either works for me. Las Vegas is a fantastic place to live and gets a bad rap.

Hondo, what do you think of the new Raiders regime so far, especially Dave Ziegler? Tony P.

Everything Dave Ziegler has touched has turned to gold. He has been nothing short of a genius, and patient. You can tell he was raised right. I am fond of saying that no one is bigger than their team, and I can say this; the Raiders are better for having him.

Hondo, what Raider is the big winner so far this offseason? Katie M.

Mark Davis. He has sent this franchise on a trajectory that will have an impact long after his death. Moving the team here, his stadium deal, and all that he has done and stands for are a legacy firmly rooted in viable long-term success.

Now for those of you who love or hate me, in the interest of fair disclosure:

Hondo, I want to say something, not a question. I love the way you cover the Raiders. You aren't a homer, but you are positive and uplifting, and even when you have to report something that isn't good, you are always fair. I love my Raiders, but now I love someone in the media, which makes reading, listening to, or watching about them a joy each day. You are a blessing. Carrie T.

Thank you, Carrie. You are the blessing, and I do not have a job without readers, listeners, and viewers. I thank you.

Hondo, you are a fat, worthless cow. You suck. I hate you, and you make being a Raiders fan suck. Here is my question, can you please die so I don't have to be constantly bombarded with your crap. Kyle W.

Kyle, I think you need a taco. Tacos make life better. I think a taco and a hug could help you, but I appreciate that when you are, "Bombarded" with my "Crap," you read, listen, or watch. God bless you, buddy.

Do you have a question about your beloved Las Vegas Raiders or the NFL? Fire away when you email me at: SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter