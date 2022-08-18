Tyron Johnson Making His Case to Make the Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders roster is loaded, at no position more than the wide receiver spot.

Tyron Johnson has the speed that the Raiders franchise traditionally covets, and he is showing it off this training camp.

He spoke about the Raiders, his efforts to make the roster, and much more.

You can watch the entire interview below, and read the transcript:

Wide Receiver Tyron Johnson

Q: What was it like going through the end of last season going into this season?

Tyron Johnson: “It’s a business. One year you’re on one team, next year you’re on (another) team in the same division. I just try to take it one day at a time and make the transition.”

Q: It takes a lot of guys a couple years to get their feet wet and settle in. Do you feel like you are there now, making a strong push to make this team and this is where you belong?

Johnson: “I wanted to be here; I wanted to make this team. Every day I’m just doing my job, working hard and being dependable. The guy that Josh [McDaniels] is going to put out there, he wants dependable guys, smart guys. So, just being consistent and dependable will help me make this team or any team.”

Q: How do you feel like you've kind of progressed overall as a receiver since entering the league?

Johnson: “Being a fast guy, that's all people talking about, ‘He’s fast, he’s fast.’ At the end of the day, I just want to have the overall game as far as route running, route depth, blocking. I want to showcase that I could do a lot more things than just speed.”

Q: In terms of route running, you're not making any false steps out there. Where do you learn that? How much has that helped mold your game as an all-around player on the short, intermediate and deep game?

Johnson: “It’s just work. It helps when you play with guys like Keenan Allen or Davante Adams, just taking piece from their game and adding it to yours it'll shoot it up. At the end of the day, I just try to work on my deficiencies in the offseason, stopping, route running because I know I could run fast. But at the end of the day it’s about getting open.”

Q: How much has Devonte [Adams] been a leader to you and all the young wide receivers?

Johnson: “He's been a great leader. Anything that he could give off, any nuggets that he can give to us, he tells us. He's been playing at a high level in this game, a respected receiver, he's a really good guy. Every day he tries to give us nuggets to help our game.”

Q: You said you wanted to be more consistent and dependable, what does that mean? On a daily basis what are you trying to do and what steps have you taken?

Johnson: “Just doing the same thing. Like with [Coach McDaniels], 'You can make this play right here, but your bad play can’t be down here. It has to be close to that.' That’s what we mean by consistent and dependable. You can make a great play, but what does your worst play look like? Is it close to that or does it just fall off the map? At the end of the day, I just want to be as close to perfect as I can.”

Q: What is something you have learned from Davante Adams?

Johnson: “Just route-savvy, the way he gets open. He doesn’t use speed at all, he uses deception, head faking and more hip movement. Stuff that a few people could do after him.”

Q: You're in a room full of good receivers - where do you see yourself as far as special teams, knowing that will be a big part of you making the team? How much do you think about that?

Johnson: "When you're not that one, two or three guy, you have to play special teams. It's mandatory to make the team. So just as focused as I am on the offense, I am that dialed in on special teams because that may be my route to the team."

Q: On Sunday you stressed that you don't try to play the numbers game, that's number one thing you don't want to do, counting who's going to make the team? Has that always been your mindset or did you struggle with that maybe your first few years in the league?

Johnson: "My first few years I definitely overthought it and worried about it a little more, but now that's something I can't control. All I control is what I do every day and just trying to prove that I belong."

Q: What was your reaction and what was the mood when you learned Demarcus [Robinson] was going to be gone?

Johnson: "That's my guy. I wish Demarcus [Robinson] the best. I was kind of sad, but it's a business, everybody understands. I'm pretty sure he'll be on some team by tomorrow. It's as a business and at the end of the day, wish him the best and we're just going to keep moving."

Q: Joint practices are next week. How nice will it be to see some new faces, go up against some different guys?

Johnson: "Oh yeah. See that's what I'm looking forward to. The guys are looking forward to that. practicing against another team it'll bring some more fire out of you - you get to go against somebody else. So it's going to be fun."

Q: You've been through a few years and a few teams now. Does this receiver room feel particularly deep?

Johnson: "It does. I've been on a lot of teams and this is a very stacked receiver core, 'grimey' that's fighting for every bit of reps, snaps they can get. It's pretty competitive."

Q: I don't know if you saw it, but the Patriots were practicing against the Panthers this week. There were a lot of fights going on. Do you brace for that kind of reality that that may be part of it."

Johnson: "I mean no, it's grown men out there. It's hot. Everybody is getting yelled at. There's going to be a couple fight's, that's football. I don't expect nothing less, but we're going to try to keep it clean. But it's football, I can't make any promises."

Q: Going back to that consistency that you were talking about - your high plays and your low plays. How close do you think you are to being that consistent wide receiver?

Johnson: "I think I'm pretty close. I'm working at it every day. Josh [McDaniels] is on me about it, he wants me to be consistent and dependable. So every day I'm working at that just trying to be close to perfect even when it's not, because everything is not going to be perfect, it's football. But as close to perfect as I can be, that's what I try to do."

Q: You got some guys back today that hadn't been practicing for a while, Trayvon Mullen was out there. What did you see from him, and how good is it to have him to go against again?

Johnson: "It's good to have those guys back, more competition for me. Just to see them back is a great thing. We're trying to get to this thing rolling, we're trying to win games, and that's some of our key players. So to have them back is very good."

Q: You talked about how being on special teams helps you assert yourself in this competition. What other things about yourself do you think are positive skills that are really helping set you apart?

Johnson: "Speed. I mean, that has set me apart since I have been in this league, just being faster than guys and being able to get from point A to point B quicker than some guys. That has always been the advantage I have, but I'm just trying to add more to my game so I can separate even more."

Q: Being a part of a stacked wide receiver room, how much does that make you become even better?

Johnson: "That's kind of been the story of my whole career. I've been at LSU, I've been at Oklahoma State and all those rosters were stacked with guys. So never would really shy away from competition. It makes you better at the end of the day when you are in a group of guys that can play. It makes you better, it makes you raise your game."

