Rams' Puka Nacua Hilariously Apologizes to His Mom in Hyped Video After Playoff Win

The young wideout stopped himself before getting profane with it.

Brigid Kennedy

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua on Jan 13, 2025.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua on Jan 13, 2025. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
If Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua were a dog, he'd be a golden retriever. Which makes sense both for the position he plays and his general demeanor.

The loveable 23-year-old wideout, in the midst of his second year in L.A., had such a typical and also hilarious reaction to his first playoff win on Monday night, when the Rams routed the Minnesota Vikings 27–9. And in keeping with that retriever-esque personality, he also apologized to his mom for the celebration.

In a front-facing video shared online by SportsCenter, Nacua is seen running around the field post-game while shouting, "YOOOOOOOO! We're out here in Arizona! Let's go!"

"You know what it is. Rams house in this—," the wideout continues before slyly stopping himself. "Rams house in this motha ... mom, sorry."

You can fill in the blanks.

Watch that quick video below:

Nacua had five catches for 44 yards on Monday night, an average performance for the budding star if you don't count the fact that that brings him to 1034 receiving yards on the season. He has also racked up three receiving touchdowns and one rushing so far for 2024-25.

He'll get another chance at boosting those stats on Sunday, when Los Angeles travels to meet the Philadelphia Eagles in a divisional round matchup. And surely Nacua's mom will forgive a bit of NSFW celebrating if they pull out the win.

