Rams' Sean McVay Had Telling Quote in First Comments About Matthew Stafford's Return
For a period in time, there was some real uncertainty surrounding veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's future with the Los Angeles Rams, particularly as the QB-needy Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants circled the waters with visions of a trade in mind.
But Stafford on Friday agreed to return to the Rams on a restructured contract, ending any and all uneasiness about his future. Speaking to reporters on Monday in his first public comments since the news of Stafford's return broke, Rams coach Sean McVay uttered one telling quote that showed just how much the uncertainty of Stafford's future wore on him.
"Couldn't be more grateful," McVay said, via The Associated Press. "Really excited about it. Been sleeping better the last couple of days."
The Rams last week allowed Stafford and his camp to talk to other teams about potential contract numbers and gauge his trade value on the market. Las Vegas, thanks to a meeting—that may or may not have been planned—between Stafford and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, created the most buzz as a potential trade suitor, though the Giants, who are squarely in the market for a veteran signal-caller, also pushed hard for Stafford.
Even as teams made their overtures to Stafford's camp, McVay acknowledged that he always felt the Super Bowl-winning QB would be back in Los Angeles.
"That was never something that felt like ever got close, and it was never something that I allowed my mind to go to," McVay said of a potential Stafford trade, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
The exact terms of Stafford's restructured contract are unknown, but McVay did say that Los Angeles will adjust the financials on his existing extension, adding that he expects a similar conversation with the veteran QB next offseason, per Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
Stafford has two years remaining on the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed with the Rams in '22. Since arriving in Los Angeles via trade, Stafford has led the team to a Super Bowl win and two postseason appearances. In 16 games played in '24, Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdown passes and eight interceptions while leading the Rams to a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings.