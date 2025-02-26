Report: Tom Brady Contacted Matthew Stafford's Camp About Joining Raiders
Minority owner Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to land a franchise quarterback.
It could happen in free agency with Sam Darnold set to become an unrestricted free agent. It could happen in the 2024 NFL draft, as the Raiders own the No. 6 pick and could move to select top prospects Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Or it could happen at some point this offseason in a trade.
Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reported Tuesday that Brady has been in contact with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's camp about the possibility of him joining the Raiders.
Stafford, a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and former Super Bowl champion, is under contract for the next two seasons. But reports indicate that Stafford is looking to land a new deal that will pay him more than $50 million per year.
Over the weekend, the Rams granted Stafford's agent permission to speak with other NFL teams about the quarterback's value around the league. That wasn't a trade request—but it is possible the Rams and Stafford opt to split ways ahead of the 2025 season.
If Stafford does move on from his post in Southern California, the Raiders probably aren't his top choice at this point of the offseason. Stafford, who recently turned 37 years old, would likely be looking to join a contending team for the final chapters of his career. But the Raiders are coming off a 4–13 season and don't have too many proven offensive weapons aside from tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers.
The Raiders, though, do have Brady working to help them land a franchise quarterback. If the stars align, perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl champion can pull it off and lure Stafford to Las Vegas.