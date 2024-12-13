Rams' Slow Start vs. 49ers Marks Unfortunate First in Sean McVay Era
After the Los Angeles Rams produced 457 yards of total offense and 44 points in their statement win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, their offense came out flat in a critical divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.
The Rams failed to record a first down on their first four drives of the game, punting the football away after four straight three-and-outs. Per ESPN research, it marked the first time the Rams have failed to record a first down on four straight drives since Sean McVay became head coach of the franchise in 2017.
The Rams finally earned their first down of the game early in the second quarter, when running back Kyren Williams ran for 10 yards on second down.
The slow offensive start comes amid a downpour of rain at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The conditions have clearly affected both teams and quarterbacks, who do not play in this kind of weather often. Matthew Stafford threw for just 23 yards on 4-of-12 passing in the first half.
The 49ers' defense has also looked good early on, as the unit saw linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive end Nick Bosa return from injury for this matchup.
Still, it's a slowing of momentum for a Rams offense that had been hot as of late as they try to win the NFC West. Over their last two games, the Rams had punted just twice. They did so four times in just the first quarter against the 49ers.
The positive for the Rams is the 49ers' offense has not lit up the field to start the game either. Neither team advanced into the red zone during the first half, which ended tied 3–3.