SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRamDigest+
Search

Family rift spills onto field between Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, Giants WR Golden Tate

Eric D. Williams

INGELWOOD, Calif. -- Minutes after the game, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey still paced the field with a team staff member, attempting to cool down after getting into an altercation with New York Giants receiver Golden Tate.

Ramsey and Tate had to be separated at midfield, after the two went after each other and fell to a heap to the ground, causing a scrum of players from both teams trying to break up the scuffle.

Both players are from Nashville, Tenn. Ramsey used to date Tate’s sister, Breanna Tate.

The former couple have two daughters together, and had a public split last year while Breanna was pregnant with the two’s second daughter. Tate and Ramsey also had words via social media last year.

Ramsey faced Tate in 2016 when the Notre Dame product was with the Detroit Lions, a 26-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during Ramsey’s rookie season. 

Asked about the potential matchup with Tate this week, Ramsey said: “No comment.”

Neither Ramsey or Tate were made available to reporters after the game.

Tension had been building between the two during the game, which started early as the two exchanged words and pushed each other in the opening quarter.

Ramsey also had a picture-perfect tackle of Tate on an out rate, slamming the Notre Dame product on the ground and pounding his chest after the play.

Ramsey finished with five tackles on the day, including a tackle for a loss. While Tate totaled four catches for 20 yards on six targets. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rams sputter on offense, escape with ugly win over Giants

L.A. defense sacks Giants QB Daniel Jones five times

Eric D. Williams

Five keys for Rams vs. Giants

Expect L.A. to heat up the pass rush against N.Y. QB Daniel Jones

Eric D. Williams

COVID-19 postponements provide reality check for Rams, NFL

NFL and players need to be more vigilant in dealing with virus

Eric D. Williams

Leonard Floyd an effective wing man for Aaron Donald

Fifth-year pro on track for double-digit sacks for first time in NFL career

Eric D. Williams

Rams QB Jared Goff thriving with new voice in OC Kevin O’Connell

Cal product said it’s good to have an outside perspective on offense

Eric D. Williams

Prediction: Rams over Giants, 30-18

With back-to-back road games looming, Rams look to avoid trap game

Eric D. Williams

NFL.com: Rams most physical running team

Sean McVay says tough mindset created by competitive training camp

Eric D. Williams

Rams concerned about Giants QB Daniel Jones as a runner

Duke product leads Giants with 92 rushing yards

Eric D. Williams

Giants' Joe Judge knows Rams storied history, but can he stop them?

New York heads to L.A. as one of six 0-3 teams in NFL

Eric D. Williams

Rams start 21-day period for LB Terrell Lewis (knee), allowed to practice

Alabama product started regular season on non-football-injury list

Eric D. Williams