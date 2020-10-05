INGELWOOD, Calif. -- Minutes after the game, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey still paced the field with a team staff member, attempting to cool down after getting into an altercation with New York Giants receiver Golden Tate.

Ramsey and Tate had to be separated at midfield, after the two went after each other and fell to a heap to the ground, causing a scrum of players from both teams trying to break up the scuffle.

Both players are from Nashville, Tenn. Ramsey used to date Tate’s sister, Breanna Tate.

The former couple have two daughters together, and had a public split last year while Breanna was pregnant with the two’s second daughter. Tate and Ramsey also had words via social media last year.

Ramsey faced Tate in 2016 when the Notre Dame product was with the Detroit Lions, a 26-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during Ramsey’s rookie season.

Asked about the potential matchup with Tate this week, Ramsey said: “No comment.”

Neither Ramsey or Tate were made available to reporters after the game.

Tension had been building between the two during the game, which started early as the two exchanged words and pushed each other in the opening quarter.

Ramsey also had a picture-perfect tackle of Tate on an out rate, slamming the Notre Dame product on the ground and pounding his chest after the play.

Ramsey finished with five tackles on the day, including a tackle for a loss. While Tate totaled four catches for 20 yards on six targets.