Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will play in his 100 game on Sunday against his team’s NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. So, what better opportunity to take a stroll down memory lane, looking back at the accomplishments of No. 99 through the first 99 games of his NFL career.

“I just go out there each week and I play,” Donald said this week, when asked about his four-sack performance against the Washington Football Team. “Hopefully, it’s a good game. Hopefully, it’s successful. Hopefully, it’s productive. But you know, you have those good days, you have those bad days. You have those games that were supposed to be your game, some games that’s not set for you to be that successful in it. But I just go out there and play.”

Donald has had more good days than bad days.

1. According to NFL research, through 99 games Donald has 79.5 sacks, the most by an interior defensive lineman in their first 99 career games in NFL history. Donald is second all-time in franchise history for sacks behind Leonard Little (87.5 total sacks).





2. Donald’s 7-5 sacks is the most he’s had through five games in any of his seven NFL seasons.

3. Since his rookie season in 2014, Donald leads the NFL in tackles for loss with 123 in 99 games played, including six TFLs this year.





4. According to Next Gen Stats, Donald has 299 QB pressures since 2016 (60 more than any other player in that span).





5. Per Next Gen Stats, Donald’s 0.84-second, average pass rush get-off is quickest among any interior defensive lineman since 2016 (min.1,000 pass rushes).





6. The Rams 20 sacks through five games is tied for the NFL-lead with Pittsburgh, although the Steelers have played just four games this year.





7. Donald posted a career-high 20½ sacks in 2018, the record for an NFL interior defensive lineman. Donald’s effort helped to catapult the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance.





8. Donald has earned a Pro Bowl invitation all six seasons he’s been in the league. Further, he is a five-time All-Pro on his way to earning a franchise-record sixth straight All-Pro nod. Donald won the defensive player of the year award in back-to-back years after the 2017 and 2018 seasons. If Donald wins it a third time this year, he would join J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor as three-time winners of the award.



9. Most important, Donald has been durable and his production has led to winning. He’s never missed a game during his seven NFL seasons due to injury. The Rams are 54-47 during

Donald’s tenure, with two NFC West titles, an NFC championship and a Super Bowl appearance.

