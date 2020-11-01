SI.com
Five keys to the game for Rams vs. Dolphins

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams look to end the first half of the season on a positive note with a win over the Miami Dolphins in South Florida, something this franchise has not done since 1976.

Here are five keys to the game for the Rams.

Eliminate explosive plays: In an impressive road win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, the Miami Dolphins created seven plays of 20-plus yards. Of course, that was with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. But it also shows the type of explosive playmakers the Dolphins have on offense, including receivers DaVante Parker and Preston Williams, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Myles Gaskin. The Rams need to do a good job of tackling in open space and keeping Miami’s playmakers in front of them.

Muddy the picture pre-snap for Tua: With Tua Tagovailoa making his first career start, it will be important for the Rams to do a good job of disguising pre-snap, creating a muddy picture for the rookie quarterback. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was asked this week if there’s anything the Rams can do to intimidate Tua: “The only way you can do that, is putting pressure on them, getting to him, hitting him, not letting him be comfortable back there,” Donald said. “So, if we do that upfront, not just because he's a rookie quarterback, that’s’ with any quarterback, you get to him."

Run the football: The Dolphins are giving up 5 yards a carry, No. 30 in the NFL, so there should be some opportunities for Darrell Henderson Jr., Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown to get the running game going with a solid push up front by an offensive line that has performed well through the first half of the season.

Take care of the football: The Rams have turned it over eight times this year, including four lost fumbles. They need to do a better job of taking care of the football and not give Miami extra possessions.

A good day for Kai Forbath: This game could come down to a field goal at the end. With veteran kicker Kai Forbath making his first start, hopefully he can show a little more consistency than the guy he replaced in rookie Samuel Sloman.

