A key to L.A. Rams’ 4-1 record? Fast starts

Scoring touchdowns on a league-high four of the team’s five opening drives this season, getting into the end zone early has allowed the Los Angeles Rams to seize control of game in the first quarter.

The Rams have outscored opposing teams 34-17 in the opening quarter through five games.

“It really comes down to our ability to prepare,” receiver Cooper Kupp said about the his team's success on opening drives. “When you come out there, you don’t know exactly what the defense is going to give you on the first drive, so you kind of have to figure things out. So it’s just being able to solve problems and being agile in that way.

“Jared (Goff) and (Austin) Blythe do a great job of being able to solve problems and sending guys where they need to go to get guys on blocks. And it’s just being able to execute within our rules.”

Goff echoed Kupp’s sentiments.

“I’m just trying to get the ball to our receivers’ hands in space and let them make a play,” Goff said. “I’m just staying disciplined on that, staying disciplined on taking the underneath stuff when it’s there, taking the shots when they’re there and just taking care of the football.”

Goff has been particularly successful on opening drives, completing 20-of-21 passes on opening drives this season.

The Rams have also done a nice job of winning the opening coin toss the last four games, choosing to defer each time, which means L.A. gets the ball to open the second half.

“The way our defense has been playing this year,” Kupp said. “If we’re able to defer and get the defense out on the field first, and then they are able to get a stop and we can get points right away, it just gives us that great momentum to start the game out.”

Neither Goff or Kupp, both captains, would divulge their pre-game strategy because they didn’t want to jinx their recent success.

“I can’t tell you our secret,” quipped Kupp. “We’ve got a pretty good thing going right now and I don’t want to ruin it. So we’re going to keep it behind the curtain.”

Added Goff: “I usually consult with Cooper pre-game and we figure out what we’re going to call on the road, or obviously when we’re at home you can’t call it, so we’ve been lucky there.”

Goff, who finished 21-of-30 for 309 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception against Washington, did talk about his missed spike attempt after a 2-yard run for a score.

“I have the excuse that it was wet on my side, so I think I’ll be okay,” Goff said. “But I went for a super spike. I was trying to like, really get one. If I would have done like a medium spike, I would have been fine.”

Added Rams head coach Sean McVay: “That will definitely be on the highlights and we’ll get after him pretty good.”

At 4-1, the Rams now face the team’s first NFC West opponent, the defending NFC West champs, the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday on the road at Levi’s Stadium.

“We’re 4-1, and we’ve got to get ready for what we know is an outstanding Niners’ team next week,” McVay said. “It truly is the cliché, but it’s the truth -- you’ve got to take it one game at a time. So many things change week by week, certain guys get injured, and if you start looking ahead in your schedule, that’s when you start not taking care of business and not being where you’re feet are planted.

“We know they are the reigning NFC Champs, the reigning division champs and we’re going to be ready to go.”