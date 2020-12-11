Rams defense tames Cam Newton in humbling loss for Patriots

The Los Angeles Rams got a little bit of revenge for the team’s Super Bowl loss two years ago, easily handling the New England Patriots 24-3 at SoFi Stadium in a nationally televised Thursday night game.

The defense led the way for the Rams, sacking New England quarterback Cam Newton four times and holding the Patriots to 220 total yards. Newton was replaced in the fourth quarter by Jarrett Stidham, who was sacked another two times.

L.A. also scored a defensive touchdown for a third straight game, with linebacker Kenny Young’s 79-yard interception for a touchdown on an errant Newton pass.

Young’s play was the longest pick-six by any player in the NFL this season. It also marked the first time the Rams defense has returned an interception for a TD in back-to-back games since 2014.

Young finished with a team-high seven combined tackles and a sack.

With the win, the Rams improved to 9-4 on the year, remaining atop the NFC West division standings, while the Patriots fell to 6-7 and on the outside looking in for the AFC Wild Card postseason hunt.

Key play: On the opening drive, the Rams took the ball and marched 75 yards on six plays, capped by a 1-yard TD run by Goff to take a 7-0 lead and control of the game. It was Goff’s second touchdown in as many games, his season-high fourth rushing TD this year and 10th in his NFL career. Goff is now tied with Billy Wade, ranked third all-time for most rushing TDs by a quarterback in Rams franchise history. Goff was efficient, finishing 16-of-25 for 137 yards and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp.

Top player: Thursday was a coming out party on a national stage for rookie running back Cam Akers, who finished with a career-best 171 rushing yards on 29 carries, allowing L.A. to control the ball on the ground. The Florida State product showed good patience, explosiveness through the hole and did a great job of finishing runs.

What I liked: The Rams aggressively pursued the football on defense and bullied New England at the line of scrimmage on offense. … defensive lineman Michael Brockers had a big game, finishing with five combined tackles and two sacks. ... Aaron Donald also finished with two sacks and two combined tackles.

What I didn’t like: Goff did throw an interception late in the first quarter on an out route behind Robert Woods that cornerback Myles Bryant made a nice play on for the pick. But L.A. stopped Newton on fourth down near the goal line, keeping New England off the scoreboard for that drive.



Injury report: New England safety Adrian Phillips left the game with a hand injury. He later returned to the game.

Up next: The Rams get a mini-bye week, taking the weekend off to rest and hosting the 0-12 New York Jets at SoFI Stadium next Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:05 p.m. local time.