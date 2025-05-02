Why Rams Trade Was Analyst’s Favorite Move of Draft
Les Snead spent some time on the sidelines with Arch Manning at the University of Texas Pro Day on March 25. Manning’s only a sophomore but because he’ll be three years out of high school following the 2025 season, he can declare for the next NFL draft if he and his family choose.
Whatever they were discussing, whether Austin restaurants or any of the 12 Longhorns preparing to hear their name called on draft weekend, Snead did not tell Manning the Rams were planning to acquire an additional 2026 first-round choice.
“We might've anticipated trading back, not necessarily for a future pick,” Snead said after last week’s draft, in which the Rams acquired Atlanta’s 2026 first-rounder for the No. 26 overall selection this year, among other assets.
That future pick is an added layer of intrigue in the future of Matthew Stafford. Regardless of whether he opts to return to the Rams in 2026, the team is in great shape to draft his replacement. That first-round selection gives Snead and Sean McVay the assets they need to move up and get the player they want in a deep 2026 quarterback class.
Like Snead, national analyst Mike Sando was surprised the Rams were able to secure a future first-rounder. Sando said it was his favorite move of the entire draft.
“I thought the Rams getting a 1 next year was something that I really wasn't expecting to have happen,” Sando told Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel on Tuesday’s edition of the Scoop City podcast. “And we know that Sean McVay always sort of likes his quarterback, but has his eye on maybe something else in the future.
“They made Stafford kind of sweat and they said, ‘Hey, go see your market. Oh, see, it wasn't that great.’ So, I feel like this was just like the ultimate poker move, and a great move to get a pick next year when next year's draft is supposed to be better anyway.”
“And now you're in that mix with Atlanta. … Atlanta kind of went a little all-in this year, but what if Michael Penix gets hurt or something, and (Kirk) Cousins isn't there. That could be a high pick.”
Many think the odds of Los Angeles keeping that pick are as good as a July blizzard dumping 3-feet of snow in Woodland Hills. But McVay isn’t looking ahead.
“One year is like dog years to me in coaching. That's a long way away.”
