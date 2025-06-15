Who is the Biggest Threat to Rams' NFC West Hopes?
After a two-year hiatus, the Los Angeles Rams returned to the top of their division as champions of the NFC West. The reason for the reprieve the previous two years was a familiar foe and long-time nemesis, the San Francisco 49ers, emerging as an absolute force of nature behind the talents of Brock Purdy at quarterback.
However, injuries, contract disputes and a touch of age hampered the three-peat dreams in 2024 of the L.A.'s forever rival to grant them an opportunity to reemerge as division champs. But was it merely an aberration? Are the Niners poised to return to the top of the heap, grudgingly nudging the Rams a rung lower?
Gauging most projections, the 49ers are the clear favorites. That's quite a jump for the team that finished dead last in the division in 2025. There are some that disagree, however. On the "Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast", SI Senior Writer Hondo Carpenter is picking the Rams.
"I think they (the Rams) are a potential Super Bowl contender. I don’t think they’re there yet, but I certainly think they’re a contender", Carpenter told co-host Claudette Montana.
"I do really love the San Francisco 49ers, and I know that’s gonna make a lot of Rams fans angry, but I do like them. I’m a big fan of Kyle Shanahan, and he comes from that same tree as Sean McVay, that same coaching tree. I think they’re both extremely talented, but when you look at this Rams team, I think there’s better balance. I think that they have a broader talent base, and as much as I like Kyle Shanahan, I don’t think he’s the coach that Sean McVay is. So I give I give the edge clearly to the Rams."
"In fact, I’ll call it here", continued Carpenter. "I think they’re (the Rams) are winning the NFC West. I think they’re gonna have potential to do a lot of damage in the playoffs. Depending on how injuries go and the biggest thing is pairing and who they go against. I think they could make a lot of noise in the 2025 postseason."
If health and talent are the factors for success, the 49ers could rebound and take the title. But if Hondo is correct, and it comes down to balance and coaching, Rams fans could be finding "Division Title" hats under their trees come the Christmas holiday.
