BREAKING: Rams Release Second Injury Report Ahead Of Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) released their second injury report ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (10-2) at SoFi Stadium. There are a few minor injuries that could linger into game day, but the team has become much healthier than what they had seen the first 13 weeks ago this season.
The Rams have eight total players listed on their injured list, but only two were limited in practice in Thursday's practice. There were no players that did not practice as everyone on the list was either a full participant or limited.
Fourth year offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (foot) did not practice on Wednesday and was a limited participants on Thursday. It is pleasing to see that he is gradually getting healthier and he was able to participate. If he is a full participant in practice on Friday, there is a very high chance he plays.
Jackson is a starter on the Rams offensive front and is the last missing piece to a Rams front four that has been banged up all. They had just returned captain offensive tackle Rob Havenstein and having Jackson back would give the Rams a completely healthy front for their final few games.
The only other player that was limited in practice on Thursday was the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite, linebacker Jared Verse (ankle). Verse did not practice on Wednesday and has played in all 12 games so far this season. He would be a big miss if he did not play against the Bills this Sunday.
