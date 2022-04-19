NFL Draft: Do Rams Really Need to Pick 2 New Cam Akers RB Backups?
The Los Angeles Rams’ roster-building work is obviously a “we-do-it-our-way” operation.
“F’ them picks” says it is so.
Therefore, conventional wisdom does not always need to apply here.
Still … why in the upcoming NFL Draft would the Rams select not only, but two, running backs?
Even with Sony Michel still out there as a free agent, isn’t Los Angeles already rather blessed at the position?
At the top of the depth chart is Cam Akers, seemingly healthy again after rehabbing from his torn Achilles sustained last summer.
Behind him is the valued Darrell Henderson.
And also on the Rams roster: Jake Funk, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais.
Are there running backs in this draft who could end up being the Rams’ No. 3 back? Sure.
But in CBS Sports’ latest seven-round mock draft, the wobbly logic has the Rams taking that guy with their first overall pick at No. 104 overall. … and then taking another guy at that position late in the process.
CBS wants the Rams to take Florida running back Dameon Pierce. It’s nothing against Pierce; it’s that the Rams - even while embracing the idea that they should draft for talent and not for “need” - simply don’t need to use this pick at this spot.
Is the seventh round too early to do something like this? It’s more justifiable to “throw a dart” down there, so sure, at No. 238 overall, Rams, go ahead and select running back Tyler Badie out of Missouri.
But no, Rams, do not go ahead and use multiple picks on multiple running backs. And no, mock drafters, do not justify the silliness by arguing that L.A. can do dumb things because L.A. has extra picks (despite not having early picks).
There is no such thing as “extra picks.” Picks are like money; there is no “extra money” - it’s just money, and it needs to be valued …
Even in an “F' them picks” organization.
