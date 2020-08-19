Rams Hard Knocks recap: Jalen Ramsey goes house hunting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Jalen’s Ramsey’s contract negotiations took center stage in the opening episode of “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles.” However, the second episode presented a different look at the mercurial cornerback.

Ramsey visited a high-priced home for sale in the Southern California hills staged specifically for him, including photos of his two daughters and inspirational signage in the car park. It also included a mural with the word “love” echoing across the painting.

Ramsey said he got a new tattoo with the word love a few weeks ago.

“Everybody needs love in the world,” Ramsey said.

The pristine house sits on 31 acres, offering privacy.

Ramsey called being traded from Jacksonville to L.A. last October one of the best days of his life, and said he wants to live here after his playing days are over.

Ramsey’s house hunting trip was one of a couple scenes away from the facility focusing on Rams’ players, offering a glimpse into their lives away from football.

Jared Goff’s golf hole: Jared swings lefty in golf but throws right – an interesting tidbit gleaned from Tuesday’s show.

Goff had a golf hole built at his home, and flipped wedges into the green, along with girlfriend Christen Harper and roommate Patrick Conroy while talking about his time so far with the Rams.

One of the main storylines on the show has been Goff’s work this offseason to reimagine the way he plays on the field, as he works to rebound from an uneven 2019 performance.

Tempo: Rams head coach Sean McVay mimicked the “Monday Night Football” theme music during practice when he liked a play. And he asked guys to do it again when he didn’t like what happened.

Once again, McVay’s meticulous attention to detail was on display, trying to anticipate what might go wrong during a game so his team can practice and prepare for it.

“We have to make sure that we continue to lock in, and we’re never, ever going to be one of those teams that beats ourselves,” McVay said.

The tempo was a bit too fast for seventh-round selection linebacker Clay Johnston, who had a trouble keeping up with his assignments during walkthrough.

“Fudge,” Johnston shouted, after he darted the wrong way in pass coverage.

Johnston’s miscues provided a good look at the struggles rookies have early on in leaning an NFL playbook and making that transition mentally and physically on the field.

When not flexing for the camera, Aaron Donald also provided some guidance with young defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jonah Williams on how to use their hips better in making contact and shedding blocks.

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth did the same thing in his side of the ball, offering tips on blocking techniques to fellow offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and tight end Kendall Blanton.

Finally, how both the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with Covid-19 pandemic remained a focus, as Chargers quality control coach Seth Ryan, the son of former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan, had a false positive test that forced him to stay home for two days.

So far, no players or coaches for both teams reported any new cases over the past week.