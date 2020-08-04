Jared Goff says Rams taking ‘every precaution’ with Covid-19 pandemic

Because of the state of the country during the COVID-19 global pandemic, you could understand why Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff gained some weight during the offseason while letting his body heal from the rigors of football.

“I may have put on a couple of pounds,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s muscle or a couple of cheeseburgers, I’m not sure (laughs). But I feel good.”

After struggling through an uneven season in which his team missed the playoffs for the first time in three year after reaching the Super Bowl the previous season, Goff said he focused on getting better at his craft.

“I had a lot of time,” he said. “I had a lot of time to really reflect and figure out what you want to get better at. … We had the whole offseason. So, hopefully we come out this year and put the right foot forward.”

Specifically, Goff said he worked on improving his movement in the pocket after throwing a career-high 16 interceptions in 2019.

“It’s always footwork,” Goff said. “That’s something I’ve always said – it’s my footwork, trying to clean that up and keep it as sharp as possible. A lot of the posture stuff in the pocket, the way my body is positioned in the pocket and maneuvering, whether it’s O-linemen or D-linemen within the pocket. A lot of that was emphasis. And then, just keeping my body healthy. Getting stronger. Getting more fit. Whether that’s core or lower body.”

Goff said he’s also looking forward to working closely with new offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, hired by head coach Sean McVay after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Football Club.

“He understands the little intricacies that go along with playing it (quarterback) and I’m super excited,” Goff said. “I couldn’t be more excited. I mean, I was excited when they hired him. I’ve always heard his name.

“I know a lot of people that have played for him, a lot of people that know him. When we hired him it was exciting, and it’s been exciting today that you kind of get to communicate with him and everyday it makes my job a lot easier.”

Like the rest of teammates, Goff’s making the adjustment to a different way of doing things during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rams held their first team meeting Monday in a tent outside at the team’s Thousand Oaks facility. The Rams also held a walkthrough out on the field.

“We’re taking every precaution that we can here,” Goff said. “It’s obviously a serious thing and we’re taking it seriously. We’re wearing our masks. There’s hand-sanitizer everywhere. There is different ways we’re able to walk in and out of the building – there’s so much precaution added by our guys.

“It’s really, really a testament to (Director of Football Operations) Sophie (Harlan) and (Vice President of Sports Medicine & Performance) Reggie (Scott) and all the staff members here that have been able to put this together. And I said this today – I know it’s maybe shocking – but honestly it doesn’t feel that much different. I know we’re wearing masks and being socially-distanced, but as far as the rhythm of everything goes and with the flow of everything and the flow of the day, it really felt good.”

One person who wants to make sure his quarterback stays healthy is general manager Les Snead, particularly because the Rams do not have a backup on the roster that has taken an NFL snap during the regular season.

Despite his struggles last season, Snead believes the Rams’ No. 1 overall selection in the 2016 draft who still has $110 million guaranteed on a deal that extends through the 2024 season will bounce back.

Snead said he’s “jacked” to have a quarterback that has led the Rams to two NFC West titles, an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance entering his prime at 25 years old.

“Every year, what you want to see is that every player, not only Jared, as they are accumulating experience, that they apply lessons that they have learned,” Snead said. “Not only in 2019, but in years past. And keep evolving, and that wisdom, right?

“Then, all of a sudden you are an old savvy vet. You don’t want them to get too old too quick. But that is the goal, every year is to take wisdom that you have learned and then apply it. I think that is what our expectations are for Jared and every player that gets that opportunity to continue his career.”