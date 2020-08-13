Rams safety John Johnson has high aspirations for new defense

Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III did not mince words when asked to explain what changes might be in store with new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley taking over for the departed Wade Phillips.

“In the past, Coach Staley came from Denver, and he came from Chicago,” Johnson said. “I think we have better guys on defense than he had in both of those places. So just picture what they were doing, but with better guys.”

That bold comment should raise some eyebrows from folks in Mile High and the Windy City.

Last season the Chicago Bears allowed just 18.6 points a contest and the Denver Broncos held teams to 19.8 points a game, while the Los Angeles Rams gave up 22.8 points a contest.

Now, the Rams have two of the best defensive players in the NFL in defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. But they also have holes to fill at edge rusher and inside linebacker.

“We’re going to stick together and get this thing done,” Johnson said “I’m excited; on paper I think we can be one of the better defense, and there’s no reason that we shouldn’t.”

So what will the changes look like for the Rams under Staley?

“We’re just going to be aggressive,” Johnson said. “That’s what defenses do. And we’re going to get that ball, like we always do. In the past we’ve been one of the better takeaway teams, so that’s what you should expect.”

Whether you agree with Johnson or not, you have to like his bravado as he returns from a season-ending shoulder injury last October that cut short an impressive start to the 2019 campaign. Johnson totaled 50 tackles and two interceptions through six games.

Now with Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle retiring, the 24-year-old Johnson is pegged to play next to second-year pro safety Taylor Rapp, and likely will be asked to take on more of a leadership role on defense.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted his rehab at the team’s facility, Johnson indicated he’s fully healthy and ready to get back on the field.

“Luckily, I was pretty far along in my rehab process,” Johnson said. “So I was pretty stable, I was just working on building my strength. I got thrown out the facility for a little bit, so I had to find somewhere to work out. It’s just something you have to navigate through and stay locked in.”