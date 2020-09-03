L.A. Rams projected 53-man roster includes rookie QB Bryce Perkins

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- This weekend, the Los Angeles Rams attempt to navigate one of the most unique situations in recent NFL memory, cutting down from 80 players to a 53-man, final roster for a regular season that’s not guaranteed to be completed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

That situation has created a new set of rules governing rosters this season, with an expanded practice squad of 16 players, four of which can be protected from Tuesday to Saturday every week.

Teams can now include up to six veterans with unlimited experience on practice squads, creating more versatility in case players someone the active roster tests positive for COVID-19.

Along with that, teams can now bring back an unlimited amount of players from injured reserve, as long as they have missed at least three regular season games -- which means the Rams could stash a player or two dealing with nagging injuries to start the season on IR, with a chance to bring them back at some point during the season.

The new rules create a different dynamic of roster building for Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, and it will be interesting to see how they wade through it all. You can find a pretty good primer on this year’s rule changes here.

That said, here’s my projected, 53-man roster for the Rams as they head into Saturday’s 1 p.m. local time deadline to make final roster cuts.

Quarterback (3): Starter – Jared Goff. Reserves – John Wolford, Bryce Perkins.

Comment: I wouldn’t be surprised to see Perkins land on the practice squad at some point, but it would also be risk for McVay and Snead to expose an electric playmaker with upside that knows the team’s system like the Virginia product does to waivers. “He brings a lot of energy daily and he’s a great kid,” Goff said about Perkins. “He’s done a really good job. I was extremely impressed early on with his recall of the offense. We do so much stuff offensively and so much stuff in year four now of this offense, that has been switched around and changed so many times. It’s hard to keep track of it, but he did a great job and has picked things up really quickly. He’s been a joy to have in the room.” It might be best to place Perkins on the 53-man roster initially, and then try to sneak him on the practice squad later in the week when teams have solidified their rosters.

Running back (4): Starter – Malcolm Brown. Reserves – Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., John Kelly.

Comment: Makes sense for Rams to keep four running backs because of Henderson’s uncertain status due to a hamstring injury. Xavier Jones showed promise and likely lands on the practice squad if some other team does not claim him off waivers.

Tight end (4): Starter – Tyler Higbee. Reserves – Gerald Everett, Brycen Hopkins, Johnny Mundt.

Comment: Kendall Blanton did some nice things in camp and could be a practice squad candidate. I like the team’s overall depth at this position group, both in terms of pass catching and run blocking.

Wide receivers (5): Starters – Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Josh Reynolds. Reserves –Van Jefferson, Nsimba Webster

Comment: I like Trishton Jackson, J.J. Koski, Earnest Edwards IV and Easop Winston Jr. as potential practice squad candidates. The Rams also could keep six receivers on the active roster due to Kupp’s injury status.

Offensive line (9): Starters -- LT, Andrew Whitworth, LG, Joe Noteboom, C Austin Blythe, RG, Austin Corbett, RT, Rob Havenstein. Reserves -- C/G Brian Allen, G David Edwards, G/T Bobby Evans, G Jamil Demby.

Comment: Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Jeremiah Kolone make sense as developmental, practice squad additions. The Rams might also look to add depth to the active roster through the waiver wire.

Defensive line (6): Starters -- Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Sebastian Joseph-Day. Reserves -- Greg Gaines, Morgan Fox, A’Shawn Robinson.

Comment: Robinson has to be on the initial, 53-man roster before the team can move him to the reserve/Non-football Injury list to start Week 1 of the NFL season. Robinson, who’s dealing with an unspecified health issue, would have to miss at least the first six games of the season before coming off the list. For me, Marquise Copeland would be the next man up. The Rams appear to have pretty solid depth here behind the starters. Michael Hoecht and Eric Banks also stood out during defensive lines drills and could be practice squad candidates.

Outside linebacker (6): Starters --Samson Ebukam, Leonard Floyd. Reserves --Terrell Lewis, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Natrez Patrick, Jachai Polite

Comment: Lewis’ knee injury makes the Rams thin at this position in terms of overall depth and experience. Edge rusher is another place the Rams could look to add production, either through the waiver wire or trade.

Inside linebacker (3): Starters -- Micah Kiser, Kenny Young. Reserves -- Troy Reeder.

Comment: Clay Johnston would make sense on the active roster here, but I decided to keep more defensive backs due to their value on special teams and the fact that the Rams will play a lot of nickel and dime on defense. Patrick can also play inside in a pinch. You can keep a couple, young linebackers on the practice squad and they are probably easier to pass through waivers.

Cornerback (5): Starters -- Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams. Nickel -- Troy Hill. Reserves: David Long, Jr., Donte Deayon.

Comment: Because of his size and speed, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Adonis Alexander lands on the active roster, but I kept him off here.

Safety (5): Starters -- John Johnson III, Taylor Rapp. Reserves -- Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, Nick Scott.

Comment: Hard to leave Jake Gervase off because I think he’s a good football player. Safety might be the Rams deepest position group in terms of overall talent and athleticism. Also, Rapp’s knee injury is a concern, so keeping an extra guy on the active roster makes sense.

Specialists (3): Johnny Hekker, Jack McQuaide, Lirim Hajrullahu

Comment: Austin MacGinnis closed the gap this week, but I still believe Hajrullahu’s versatility and experience gives him an edge, with his ability to serve as the backup punter. Could make sense to keep MacGinnis around on the practice squad. But you also want to show confidence in Hajrullahu or whoever wins the job that he’s the guy. Having a second kicker on the roster doesn’t exactly do that.