Rams need big-body receiver as deep threat for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams already one of the most productive receiver duos in the NFL in Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

DeSean Jackson’s signing in free agency gives the Rams a deep, vertical threat with speed, and Van Jefferson should develop into a consistent, reliable third receiver in his second season.

That said, the Rams do not have a big, physical receiver that can consistently win contested catches down the field. And that’s something that Matthew Stafford had during his time with the Detroit Lions.

Most notably, Calvin Johnson provided a big, physical presence at receiver for the Lions and Stafford during his Hall of Fame career. Most recently, Kenny Golladay did that for the last couple seasons in Detroit.

The Rams do not have a big, physical receiver with those traits currently on the roster, and should look to add one in this year’s draft.

“If we can add firepower, someone to make a play, that’s good -- in whatever shape, form or genre,” Rams GM Les Snead said earlier this year. “We talk about receivers a lot and how can they make a play. Some people can run by people. Some people can make people miss. Some people can just go up and get a rebound, and things like that.”

There are a handful of receivers who fit that profile, including LSU’s Terrace Marshall and Michigan’s Nico Collins.

The Rams struggled to create big plays last season. L.A.’s six passing plays of 40-plus yards was tied for eight-worst in the NFL. The Rams’ 20 passing touchdowns was seventh-worst in the league. And L.A.’s 6.8 yards per pass play was No. 19 in the NFL.

Receivers currently on the roster

WR (7): Starters -- Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson. Reserves -- Van Jefferson, Trishton Jackson, Nsimba Webster, J.J. Koski.

Receivers to consider for the Rams

Round 2 (57)

Terrace Marshall, 6-3, 205, LSU

The skinny: Finished with 106 receptions for 1,594 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns at LSU, so the production is there. Marshall can create big plays down the field with his athleticism and wide catch radius, and also can play in the slot.

Round 3 (88)

Nico Collins, 6-4, 215, Michigan

The skinny: Collins averaged 17.8 yards per catch and finished with 13 total touchdowns at Michigan. Good size/speed athlete that needs to develop as a receiver. Collins ran a 4.42-second, 40-yard time at his pro day. He opted out of 2020 season.

Round 3 (103)

Tutu Atwell, 5-9 155, Louisville

The skinny: Yep, he’s small. However, like DeSean Jackson, Atwell has home-run speed and is a big play waiting to happen. Atwell finished with 139 receptions for 2,303 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns at Louisville.

Round 4 (141)

Tamorrion Terry, 6-3, 207, Florida State

The skinny: Big receiver with electric speed who can go up and win contested catches at the moment of truth. Terry holds school record with five touchdowns of 70-plus yards.

Round 6 (209)

Demetric Felton, 5-9, 189, UCLA

The skinny: Felton played running back for the Bruins but projects as a receiver in the NFL. He competed at that position with good results at the Senior Bowl. According to Ryan Dyrud of the Los Angeles Football Network, the Rams have had zoom conversations with Felton.

Round 7 (252)

Ben Skowronek, 6-3, 220, Notre Dame

The skinny: Physical receiver who is an effective run blocker and played against good competition with the Fighting Irish. He finished with 29 receptions for 439 receiving yards and five scores last season.