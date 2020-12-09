Aaron Donald says he’ll bring “big boy pads” to stop Cam Newton

After sitting out last year for the Carolina Panthers due to an ailing shoulder, Cam Newton switched teams in free agency during the offseason and returned to his dominant, physical running style as the leader of the offense for the New England Patriots.

“You bring your big boy pads for him,” Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said, when asked how defend against Newton. “You understand that he’s a bigger guy, so you have to prepare for that. And then get ready when you get your opportunities to get hits on him or get your sacks, make sure you bring your big boy pads for him.”

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has done an good job of quickly morphing New England’s scheme from one led by one of the best pocket passers ever to play in the NFL in Tom Brady to perhaps the best running quarterback ever to grace the league in Newton.

While some thought the 6-5, 245-pound Auburn product’s best days were behind him, Newton, 31, has proved he can still be effective leading an offense.

Newton’s 435 rushing yards is No. 3 among quarterbacks. He’s the orchestrator of a diverse, New England rushing attack that averages 151 rushing yards a contest, No. 3 in the NFL. Newton’s 11 rushing touchdowns is tied for third in the league.

Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said one of the issues for his defense is getting prepared for the wide diversity of runs the Patriots can use on game day in a short week, with the two teams playing at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

With second-year pro Damien Harris leading the way (641 rushing yards), the Patriots have three running backs with at least 200 yards rushing (Rex Burkhead-278 and Sony Michel-208).

“They do it with variety,” Staley said. “They can do it with the two-backs, smash-mouth football, using a fullback. They use two tailbacks in the game at times. Then they also can go one back and spread you out to run it, or they can go one back and run it right at you.

“They have the power running game that’s going right at you, but they also have the perimeter run game that makes you defend the horizontal grass too. So, like I said, it's an 11-man operation. We’re going to have to do it in a variety of ways.”

Staley’s defense for the most part has been stout against the run this season, allowing just 93 rushing yards a contest, No. 3 the NFL.

However, the Rams struggled twice this season in defending San Francisco’s perimeter offensive attack with jets sweeps and shuffle passes. Specifically, Debo Samuels gave the Rams fits, finishing with 193 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the two matchups.

So, the Rams will have to figure out how to stop Newton and do a good job of maintaining the edges of the defense.

“It’s going be a physical game, a lot of downhill things,” Donald said. “A lot of things you got to get ready for, being stout in the run, because they’re definitely strong at that.

“So, the best way to put it is it’s just like old school football. We just got to get ready for a hard-fought game, strong-fought game. Upfront, we definitely got to play physical, dig our cleats in the ground and get ready for a battle.”