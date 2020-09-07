Report: Rams sign RB Raymond Calais from Bucs practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams are still making move as they prepare for the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Rams will sign running back Raymond Calais from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad to the team’s active roster.

The Rams currently sit at 53 players and will have to release someone to make room for Calais on the roster.

Selected in the seventh round of this year’s draft by Tampa Bay out of Louisiana, Calais is a burner.

At 5-8 and 188 pounds, he ran a 4.42, 40-yard time at the NFL Scouting Combine. Calais also has some return ability as well, and perhaps could help the Rams on special teams.

The Rams currently have four running backs on the active roster in starter Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr. and rookies Cam Akers and Xavier Jones.

However, with Henderson still working his way back to the field after a mild hamstring strain two weeks ago, the Rams could be looking to add more depth to a thin running back room.

Calais also could be a gadget player used on fly sweeps or other perimeter runs to keep defenses honest.

He totaled 1,845 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns over four seasons at Louisiana. He also averaged 25 yards a kick return, returning two for scores.