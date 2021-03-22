NewsGM ReportGamedayRamDigest+SI.com
Rams agree to terms with veteran WR DeSean Jackson

Los Angeles native reunites with Rams head coach Sean McVay
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay repeatedly mentioned the need to create more explosive plays on offense this offseason.

Bringing in Matthew Stafford via trade was part of that solution. 

The Rams added another element with deep speed by agreeing to terms with veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, the team announced on Sunday.

A Los Angeles native, Jackson most recently played with the Philadelphia Eagles last season but was released in February.

According to ESPN.com, Jackson has recorded the most 60-plus-yard touchdowns (24) in NFL history and ranks sixth all time in yards per reception (17.4).

The Rams finished with 50 passing plays of 20-plus yards last season, No. 14 in the NFL. L.A. totaled just six passing plays of 40-plus yards, tied for eight-worst in the NFL in 2020. And the Rams' 20 passing touchdowns was seventh-worst in the league last season.

A second-round selection by the Eagles in the 2008 draft, Jackson, 34, has played for Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay in 13 NFL seasons, totaling 612 receptions for 10,656 yards and 56 touchdowns.

However, Jackson played in just eight games over the last two seasons due to various injuries, so keeping the Cal product healthy will be a priority for the Rams.

Jackson also some familiarity with McVay, having played for the Rams head coach when he served as offensive coordinator for the Washington Football Club in 2015 and 2016. 

