Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III says get your popcorn ready.

He’ll have an up-close view to a much-anticipated rematch between two players at the top of their games in Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals when the two teams meet in the desert at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday at 1:05 p.m. local time.

“That’s his job,” Johnson said about the matchup. “That’s going to be his duty. I think we all know that.”

Ramsey and Hopkins met face-to-face seven times when both played in the AFC South.

Hopkins, 28, leads Arizona with 77 catches for 967 receiving yards and four scores. Ramsey has 30 combined tackles, three pass breakups and an interception on the year.

Hopkins has got the best of Ramsey on the scoreboard, as his Texans had a 5-2 record over Ramsey’s Jaguars when they both starred in the AFC North.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best in the league,” Ramsey said. “So, I look forward to these opportunities. … We’ve had some good battles. I’ve won some, he’s won some.”

Unlike some of his previous matchups this season against big-time receivers like DK Metcalf and Mike Evans, Ramsey, the highest paid cornerback in league history, likely will see more action on Sunday. Quarterbacks with the Texans were not shy about throwing it to Hopkins with Ramsey in coverage.

Hopkins has totaled 44 receptions for 507 receiving yards and three scores against Jacksonville when Ramsey was on the field. Hopkins was targeted 91 times. Ramsey was on coverage for most of those receptions and understands the ball is coming his way.

“I felt bad for DeShaun Watson -- that was one thing right of the bat, I felt bad for him,” Ramsey said, when heard about Hopkins getting traded to Arizona. “And then I instantly tried to get my mind right, again, you know what I mean?

“Whether I felt like I won or lost the matchup, those battles were always fun. Me being traded last year, I got out of that division and I didn’t think I would be playing him for a while, and it just seems like he followed me. Wherever I’m going, he’s going. I follow him during the game, he followed me to the division -- that’s what it seems like.”

Although Ramsey, 26, has played some slot corner this year, he likely will be travelling with Hopkins on Sunday.

2016: November 13, at Jacksonville

Final score: Texans 24, Jaguars 21

The numbers: Hopkins finished with just five receptions for 48 receiving yards on 13 targets, with a long of 16 yards. In Ramsey’s first matchup against Hopkins, he totaled six combined tackles and played 63 defensive snaps.

Comment: Not bad numbers for Hopkins, considering the 6-8 Brock Osweiler threw for 99 yards that day.

2016: December 18, at Houston

Final score: Texans 21, Jaguars 20

The numbers: Hopkins totaled eight receptions for 87 receiving yards on 17 targets, with a long of 16 yards.

Comment: Even though his team lost, Ramsey played big. He finished with four combined tackles, five pass break-ups, an interception and a forced fumble on 83 defensive snaps.



2017: September 10, at Houston

Final score: Jaguars 29, Texans 7

The numbers: Hopkins finished with seven receptions for 55 receiving yards on 16 targets, with a long of 12 yards. He had a 4-yard reception for a score. Ramsey had three combined tackles.

Comment: Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s first game action as a pro included leading Houston down the field on a scoring drive, capped with a TD pass to Hopkins. A sign of things to come for both Watson and Hopkins, which you can check out below.

2017: December 17, at Jacksonville

Final score: Jaguars 45, Texans 7

The numbers: Hopkins finished with four receptions for 80 yards on 13 targets, including a long of 40 yards. He also had a 25-yard reception for a score. Ramsey finished with four combined tackles on 48 defensive snaps.

Comment: The Jaguars dominated this game on their way to the AFC Championship game that season. Still, productive numbers for Hopkins considering T.J. Yates was the quarterback for Houston.

2018: October 21, at Jacksonville

Final score: Texans 20, Jaguars 7

The numbers: Hopkins finished with three receptions for 50 yards on eight targets, with a long of 31 yards on a one-handed catch you can see below. He also caught a 10-yard pass for a score. Ramsey had one tackle and one pass breakup on 64 defensive snaps.

Comment: Not much of an impact for Ramsey here as Hopkins’ otherworldly ability to bring down passes was on display.

2018: December 30, at Houston

Final score: Texans 20, Jaguars 3

The numbers: Hopkins totaled 12 receptions for 147 receiving yads on 16 targets, including a long of 43 yards, which you can watch here. Ramsey finished with five combined tackles and two pass breakups on 77 defensive snaps.

Comment: The last game of the year for the Jaguars in a season where they finished 5-11 overall. Probably Ramsey’s worst game against Hopkins.

2019: September 15, at Houston

Final score: Texans 13, Jaguars 12

The numbers: Hopkins totaled five receptions for 40 yards, with a long of 14 on eight targets. Ramsey finished with four combined tackles and a pass breakup on 64 defensive snaps.

Comment: The last game Ramsey faced Hopkins before he was traded later in 2019 to the Rams.