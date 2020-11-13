Jalen Ramsey praises WR DK Metcalf, would want him as a teammate

It’s a bit unusual for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to heap praise on another player before facing them on game day, but that was the case when the Pro Bowl corner talked to reporters on Friday as his team prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

Ramsey gushed when asked about Seattle receiver DK Metcalf.

“He’s good,” Ramsey said. “I think he’s even taken a huge step from where he was last year to this year. So yeah, he’s an undeniable talent and he’s just taken it to another level.”



Asked if he’d seen highlights of Metcalf running down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker after a Russell Wilson interception earlier this year, here’s what Ramsey had to say:

“I think everybody’s seen that clip by now,” Ramsey said. “Yeah, that would be a guy I would enjoy to play with, or I would like to play with. Just that effort, not giving up on the play and giving his defense an opportunity to make a play. And I think they stopped them from scoring after that, so it was a big play.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay echoed Ramsey’s sentiments about Metcalf’s impressive effort in catching Baker.

“I saw it live and I thought to myself, ‘HOLY…!’ (laughs),” McVay said. “I mean, that’s one of the greatest effort plays I’ve ever seen because Budda Baker was rolling. Then for them to actually get a stop and have no points come from that is even what made it more special.”

Ramsey and Metcalf faced off last year when the two teams met. Predictably, with two highly competitive athletes battling, the two had words and got into a shoving match on the field.

Matched up mostly against Metcalf last year, according to Pro Football Focus Ramsey gave up six receptions for 71 yards in a game the Rams won, 28-12.

Metcalf has 43 receptions for 788 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through eight games. Selected in the second round of last year’s draft by the Seahawks, Carroll said he expects Metcalf and the rest of Seattle’s receiving group to continue to improve.

“We’re still young,” Carroll said. “Tyler (Lockett) has been around, and D.K.’s just getting going. The other guys that are getting in there are young guys, so we have a chance to be really good and we have a chance for those guys to really grow together. There’s a great chemistry with our receiving group and the quarterback right now, that’s for sure.”