SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRamDigest+
Search

NFC West falls back to Rams during bye week

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams did not play on Sunday because they are on a bye week, but they benefited from the fact that the rest of the NFC West went 0-3 in Week 8.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills bombarded the Seattle Seahawks, 44-34. The Arizona Cardinals fell at home to the Miami Dolphins, 34-31. And the San Francisco 49ers were blitzed on Thursday night on the road at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, 34-17.

The results leave the Rams (5-3) just a game behind the division-leading Seahawks (6-2) and tied with the Cardinals (5-3) for second place. San Francisco, last year’s NFC representative in the Super Bowl, brings up the rear at 4-5.

The Rams host the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium at Sunday, and are still firmly in control of their own destiny the second half of the season, with five more games against NFC West teams and five of their last eight games at home, where the Rams are 3-0.

L.A. also is bolstered by a 5-1 record in the NFC conference, which helps them in some, playoff tiebreaking scenarios. If they postseason started this week, the Rams would be the No. 7 seed.

“We know what the last eight games have on the schedule,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said last week. “If you don't take care of that first game of that eight-game stretch, those other games at the back-half of the schedule don’t become as relevant or as meaningful.

“We know what kind of challenge the Seattle Seahawks will bring when they come here, and we have a tremendous amount of respect for them and familiarity. We’re looking forward to getting an opportunity to compete and go get our sixth (win).”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five spot: Andrew Whitworth-led offensive line anchors L.A. Rams

Rams' O-line has allowed just 10 sacks through eight games

Eric D. Williams

Rams expect expanded role for Cam Akers in second half of season

Sean McVay says Florida State product has to compete without the ball

Eric D. Williams

L.A. Rams midseason report card: Sean McVay must rediscover mojo

Rams lost two of their last three games headed into bye week

Eric D. Williams

Rams personnel report: Week 8 vs. Dolphins

L.A. outgained Miami 471-145 in total yards but still lost

Eric D. Williams

Top 10 Running Backs in Los Angeles Rams History

The Rams are known for producing superstars at the running back position. Selecting the top 10 was a daunting task, but I rose to challenge to give you a snapshot of the best running backs in Los Angeles history.

Andrew Harner

by

Koloheca11

Rams head coach Sean McVay seeks return to more prolific offense

L.A. averaging just 24 points a game this season, No. 21 in NFL

Eric D. Williams

L.A. needs to fix turnover issue, find answers when teams bring pressure

Rams 12 turnovers through eight games is tied for No. 26 in the NFL

Eric D. Williams

Jalen Ramsey sidelined with illness; Rams miss his energy

Pro Bowl cornerback returns to L.A. with team after missing game

Eric D. Williams

Jared Goff stinks it up, Rams dominated by Dolphins’ defense

L.A turned it over an NFL-high four times in the first half

Eric D. Williams

Five keys to the game for Rams vs. Dolphins

Rams need to limit Miami's ability to create explosive plays

Eric D. Williams