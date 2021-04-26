Rebel Wilson hangs out at Rams draft house

The Los Angeles Rams brought a bit of Hollywood to this year’s draft, with actress and Rams fan Rebel Wilson getting a peek at the team’s draft house in Malibu.

The Rams will operate their draft out of the Rocket Mortgage draft house, a 9,000 square-foot home overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu. The Rams' draft with a scenic view kicks off this year’s NFL season that will ultimately end at SoFi Stadium, with Los Angeles hosting the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly three decades.

“The Rams became my team when they moved back to Los Angeles and working with them to celebrate the draft has been bloody awesome," Wilson said in the team's press release. “I love going to games and am hoping these guys rock it out this season, totally dominate and make it all the way to the Super Bowl.”

The team converted the luxury home to serve as a unique location for general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay’s headquarters during the three-day daft from Thursday to Saturday.

You can see Wilson at the Rams draft house in the video below.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who used his palatial home as his draft headquarters last year, took a gentle jab at McVay during his draft press conference last week.

“I really think it’s just a ploy by McVay to allow himself the opportunity to take his shirt off again and jump in the pool like he did on Hard Knocks, sip some rose, take a dip in the ocean and make some draft picks," joked Kingsbury

The Rams have six selections in this year’s draft and no first-round selection. Snead and McVay will make their selections from the draft house.

The Rams and Rocket Mortgage are holding a sweepstakes for a fan and three guests to stay at the draft house May 14 to 16, which you can register for here.