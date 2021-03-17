Rams finalizing trade of DL Michael Brockers to Lions

L.A. saves nearly $5 million in cap space with the move

The Los Angeles Rams announced on social media on Tuesday that they had gotten under the projected salary cap of $187.1 million before Wednesday’s deadline and the start of the new league year.

Rams GM Les Snead had hoped to do so without moving on from any foundational players.

However, the Rams are finalizing a trade that sends defensive co-captain defensive end Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions.

Brockers was scheduled to make a base salary of $6.5 million for the upcoming season.

The News was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

By trading Brockers to the Lions, the Rams save nearly $4.7 million in cap space. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Rams asked Brockers to restructure his contract and couldn’t come to an agreement.

Brockers, 30, finished with 49 combined tackles and five sacks in 15 games last year. He missed a game because he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the final game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams, of course, already made a blockbuster trade with Detroit last month, sending Jared Goff, along with two first round selections and a third-round pick to the Lions for Matthew Stafford.

Former Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes was hired in January as the general manager of the Lions.

Brockers recently commented on the Rams trading Goff to Detroit, stating Stafford was a level up from the Cal product. Brockers will now be in Detroit where Goff will once again be his quarterback.