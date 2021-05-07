First look at 2021 Rams 90-man roster

I count 86 currently on the roster for the Los Angeles Rams as it stands now. The Rams could add four more, and of course they can sign other players until the team’s draft picks are signed closer to training camp.

So, like every season, the roster remains fluid. But for now, here’s a first look at where the Rams stand with the roster this offseason.

QB (4): Starter -- Matthew Stafford. Reserves -- John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, Devlin Hodges.

Stafford is a talent upgrade over Goff. Stafford has averaged just eight interceptions a season over his 12-year career; should do a better job of taking care of the football and creating explosive plays. Only Jameis Winston (70) has more turnovers than Goff (65) since 2017.

RB (5): Starter -- Cam Akers. Reserves -- Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones, Ray Calais, Jake Funk.

Akers is expected to take on a larger role in the offense after an impressive, second half of his rookie season. With Stafford in the fold, Akers should have a bigger role in the passing offense catching the ball out of the backfield. “Cam has done such a great job of really just continuing to become a big part and in some instances, the focal part of the offense,” McVay said. “You can definitely build on that. I think you want to pick and choose your spots, but like I said, I think this guy has got an incredibly bright future. The more that the ball is in his hands -- usually good things happen.”



WR (11): Starters -- Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson. Reserves -- Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Trishton Jackson, Nsimba Webster, J.J. Koski, Ben Skowronek, Landen Akers, Jeremiah Haydel.

The Rams have one of the best receiver duos in the NFL in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. DeSean Jackson and third-round selection Tutu Atwell give the Rams vertical speed down the field and explosive playmakers on jet sweeps and the screen game. Van Jefferson is expected to take a jump in development in his second season.

TE (5): Starter -- Tyler Higbee. Reserves -- Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Kendall Blanton, Jacob Harris.

With a complete tight end like Tyler Higbee, Stafford should have no problem creating plays down the field. Jacob Harris has a chance to replace the production lost with pass-catching tight end Gerald Everett signing with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

OL (13): Starters -- (LT) Andrew Whitworth, (LG) David Edwards, C Brian Allen,(RG) Austin Corbett, (RT) Rob Havenstein. Reserves -- Tremayne Anchrum (G), Chandler Brewer (G), Jamil Demby (G), Bobby Evans (T), Joe Noteboom (G/T), Coleman Shelton (C/G), Alaric Jackson, Jordan Meredith (G), Max Pircher (T).

The Rams surprisingly did not take an offensive lineman in this year’s draft, even though it appeared to be a need, with starting center Austin Blythe signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. However, McVay said he already likes the talent on this year’s roster, with 10 of the 11 offensive linemen seeing meaningful playing time over the past two seasons. The Rams also get offensive lineman Chandler Brewer back, who opted out of last season due to his history with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Allen has the most NFL experience at center, but Coleman Shelton and Austin Corbett could get opportunities there as well. “Austin Corbett is a guy that started at the left guard, the right guard,” McVay said. “I have no doubt that if he tried his hand at center, that he could really excel there as well.”

DL (11): Starters -- Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day, A’Shawn Robinson. Reserves --Marquise Copeland (DT), Michael Hoecht (DT), Greg Gaines (NT), Eric Banks (DT), Jonah Williams (DT), Bobby Brown III (DT), Earnest Brown IV (DT), George Silvanic (DT).

With Michael Brockers traded to the Detroit Lions in a cost-cutting move and Morgan Fox signing with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, the Rams will look to players like Erik Banks and Marquise Copeland to fill the void. The Rams also drafted defensive tackles Bobby Brown III and Earnest Brown IV to compete for rotational spots on this year’s roster.

LB (15): Starters -- Leonard Floyd, Micah Kiser, Kenny Young, Justin Hollins. Reserves -- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Justin Lawler, Terrell Lewis, Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Derrick Moncrief, Christian Rozeboom, Ernest Jones, Chris Garrett, Max Roberts, John Daka.

Ernest Jones has a chance to earn a role as an every-down linebacker with his speed to the football. The Rams struggled on outside runs at times last season. Micah Kiser played solid in his first season as a starter at inside linebacker, finishing with 77 combined tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass break ups and a forced fumble in 2020. His backup Troy Reeder totaled 81 combined tackles and three sacks as a part-time starter. Kenny Young finished with 52 combined tackles, a sack and an interception returned 79 yards for a score.



DB (14): Starters -- Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp. Reserves --Terrell Burgess (S), Don’t’e Deayon (CB), Jake Gervase (S), Juju Hughes (S), David Long Jr. (CB), J.R. Reed (S), Nick Scott (S), Paris Ford (S), Jovan Grant (S), Troy Warner (S).

The Rams led the league in passing yardage allowed (191 yards per game) and passing touchdowns allowed (17). Fourth-round selection Robert Rochell has a chance to earn a role on defense and special teams.

Specialty (7): K -- Matt Gay. P -- Johnny Hekker. LS -- Colin Holba. KR/PR -- Nsimba Webster. Reserves -- Brandon Wright, (P) Corey Bojorquez, Austin MacGinnis (K), Steven Wirtel (LS).

Longtime punter Johnny Hekker should keep his job next season, and kicker Matt Gay was solid as well in his first season with the Rams last year. However, the Rams will have a new long snapper, with Jake McQuaide signing with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. The Rams will have a two-man competition between Colin Holba and Steven Wirtel for the job. New special teams coach Joe DeCamillis will be tasked with improving one of the worst punt and kick return units last season for the Rams, which could mean a replacement of last year’s return man, Nsimba Webster.