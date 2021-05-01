First look at Los Angeles Rams 2021 draft class

Rams do not take an offensive lineman in this year's draft

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead was active in this year’s draft, executing three trades that helped get a total of nine players to add to the roster.

With the draft now over, the Rams will look to put together a top-notch group of undrafted rookies to fill out the roster.

The Rams entered this year’s draft with six picks, but with some maneuvering by Snead Los Angeles ends up with nine selections overall -- four picks on offense and five on defense.

Here’s a closer look at this year’s Rams draft class:

Round 2 (57)

WR Tutu Atwell, 5-9, 155, Louisville

The skinny: Atwell finished his career at Louisville tied for fifth in school history with 21 touchdown catches, ranks fourth with 10, 100-yard receiving games and eighth with 2,307 receiving yards. Atwell’s father Chatarius Atwell played wide receiver at Minnesota.

Round 3 (103)

LB Ernest Jones, 6-3, 230 South Carolina

The skinny: Jones led the Gamecocks in tackles for the second straight year with 86 stops in 2020 and had four games with at least 11 tackles during the season. Jones was one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award.

Round 4 (117)

DT Bobby Brown III, 6-4, 320, Texas A&M

The skinny: A first-team, All-SEC selection in 2020, Brown finished with 22 tackles -- including 7.5 tackles for loss -- and a team-high 5.5 sacks in 10 starts last season.

Round 4 (130)

CB Robert Rochell, 6-0, 191, Central Arkansas

The skinny: Rochell has ball skills, totaling 10 interceptions and 38 deflections over the course of his career at Central Arkansas.

Round 4 (141)

WR/TE Jacob Harris, 6-5, 219, University of Central Florida

The skinny: A big-time athlete. At his pro day, Harris ran a 4.39-second, 40-yard dash. He also posted an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump, a 40.5-inch vertical jump and hit 15 repetitions with 225 pounds on the bench press.

Round 5 (174)

DT Earnest Brown IV 6-5, 270, Northwestern

The skinny: Brown finished with 32 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack and four pass breakups in his senior season for the Wildcats.

Round 7 (233)

RB Jake Funk, 5-10, 205, Maryland

The skinny: Funk had decent production in 2020, totaling 516 rushing yards, with four total touchdowns in five games last season. However, Funk tested well, running a 4.43-second, 40-yard time and posting a 38-inch vertical jump.

Round 7 (249)

WR Ben Skowronek, 6-3, 220, Notre Dame

The skinny: Physical receiver who is an effective run blocker and played against good competition with the Fighting Irish. He finished with 29 receptions for 439 receiving yards and five scores last season.

Round 7 (252)

DE Chris Garrett, 6-4, 241, Concordia-St. Paul

The skinny: A two-time, Associated Press Division II All-American, Garrett’s 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.