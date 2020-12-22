NewsGM ReportGamedayRamDigest+
Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey earn Pro Bowl invitations for Rams

Rams have two players selected for annual all-star game
Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey made the Pro Bowl for the Rams last year, and they earned an invitation to the annual All-Star game again this year.

It’s the seventh time Donald has been selected to the Pro Bowl and fourth time for Ramsey.

For Donald, it’s his seventh straight selection, becoming the third player in franchise history to begin their career with seven or more Pro Bowl selections, joining Merlin Olsen (14) and Les Richter (8).

Donald is tied for the league-lead in sacks with 12.5. Donald also has 38 combined tackles, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Ramsey was named to his fourth straight Pro Bowl, recording 37 combined tackles, four pass breakups and an interception this season.

The Pro Bowl will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a virtual Pro Bowl game will be played with 2021 Pro Bowl players facing off within Madden NFL 21.

