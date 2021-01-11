Rams HC Sean McVay plays waiting game again on naming starting QB

Run it back.

That’s essentially Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay plan this week in making a decision as to what quarterback will start on Saturday on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

McVay was coy on naming a starter last week with Jared Goff nursing a broken right thumb on his throwing hand. He eventually started backup John Wolford, who suffered a neck stinger in the first quarter and had to leave the game.

“We’re going to take it a day at a time with both of those guys, really,” McVay said. “John’s coming off the stinger. Jared’s still recovering from the thumb, and so I’m not going to make any statements.”

McVay said Wolford is not in the NFL concussion protocol and they will take a day-to-day approach to his recovery. The Rams will do the same with Goff, who finished last week’s game as the starter said afterward that he has no pain in his thumb, appeared to suffer no setbacks and is ready to play.

“Really where we’re at right now, is you’ve got two guys that are legitimately banged up a little bit,” McVay said. “Last week, that was definitely the approach. This week, you’re really saying let’s kind of gather our thoughts. We just found out who we’re going to play. Let’s collaborate with the coaches and then sit down and really think through what’s going to be the best way to approach it for players given the health and then everything else that goes into that.”

As far as other injuries, McVay said defensive tackle Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp should be available this week. Donald suffered a rib injury in the second half that forced him to leave the game, and he did not return.

However, McVay indicated that with some rest this week Donald should be ready to play against the Packers. McVay said Kupp suffered bursitis in his knee but should be available on Saturday.

Left guard David Edwards has Achilles tendonitis and is day-to-day. If Edwards can’t play, Bobby Evans would start at left guard.