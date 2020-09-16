SI.com
RamDigest
Rams playmakers healthy heading into Week 2 contest vs. Eagles

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay must be living right.

While several teams around the NFL deal with injuries to frontline players, the Rams are pretty much the picture of good health heading into Sunday’s road contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

McVay said that tight end Gerald Everett is dealing with a back issue that might force him to miss practice on Wednesday. And running back Malcolm Brown will be limited as insurance to rest the team’s main running back.

“Just with the amount of touches he had and soreness, he’ll take part in practice,” McVay said about Brown. “We’ll just monitor his reps.”

Other than that, impact players like receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, tight end Tyler Higbee and quarterback Jared Goff should be healthy and ready to go for Sunday.

That’s much different than L.A.’s opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, who are dealing wit a rash of injuries at offensive line and had a long list of players on Wednesday’s injury report.

The Eagles also placed edge rusher Vinny Curry and cornerback Craig James on injured reserve.

McVay pointed to senior director of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott for installing a long-term maintenance program for the players at the start of training camp that has the team in good shape heading into the season, particularly in dealing with soft tissue injuries.

“Some injuries are inevitable just with the physicality of our game,” McVay said. “But I think it goes back to guys taking care of themselves, and our sports performance staff doing an excellent job of avoiding the things you can control like soft tissue injures and those type of things.

“And that’s been a consistent theme since Reggie Scott and his group has been here, long before I got here. So I feel fortunate to be able to work with those guys.” 

