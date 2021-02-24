Rams announce hiring of Kevin Carberry as O-line coach, finalize staff

The Los Angeles Rams finalized head coach Sean McVay’s coaching staff on Tuesday.

Among the new hires and promotions, the Rams confirmed the addition of Stanford offensive line and run game coordinator Kevin Carberry as the team’s offensive line coach, first reported by the NFL Network.

Carberry replaces former Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach and run game coordinator Aaron Kromer. The Rams and Kromer mutually parted ways last week.

Carberry and McVay worked on the same coaching staff for the Washington Football Club in 2016. Carberry served as the assistant offensive line coach while McVay was the offensive coordinator for Washington.

Carberry has been the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Stanford for three seasons, arriving in 2018.

Carberry coached for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 with Washington. Before that, he worked for the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 and 2015 as an offensive assistant.

From 2012 to 2013, Carberry served as a defensive assistant at Stephen F. Austin and worked as a graduate assistant at Kansas from 2009 to 2011.

Carberry was a four-year starter and captain his senior season at Ohio University, where he earned All-MAC honors as a defensive end.

Carberry attended training camps of the Cleveland Browns (2005) and Carolina Panthers (2006) and spent the 2005 season on the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.

He also played for the Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe in the spring of 2006. From 2007-08, Carberry played in the Arena Football League for the New York Dragons and Philadelphia Soul.

Along with Carberry, the Rams hired Marcus Dixon as assistant offensive line coach, Nick Jones and Chris O’Hara as offensive assistants and Dwayne Stukes as assistant special team coach.

The Rams also made a handful of changes within the coaching staff. Running backs coach Thomas Brown was given the additional title of assistant head coach. Ejiro Evero was elevated to secondary coach and pass game coordinator.

Defensive line coach Eric Henderson earned the additional title of run game coordinator. We Philips is now the tight ends coach and pass game coordinator. Chris Shula is the linebackers coach and Thad Bogardus is the assistant linebackers coach.

Zak Kromer is an offensive assistant and Jonathan Cooley is an assistant secondary coach.

A reported previously, John Bonamego remains on the staff as a senior coaching assistant.

The Rams lost seven coaches off last year's staff to other college and NFL teams. McVay now has 19 coaches on his staff.