Source: Jalen Ramsey fined $15,625 by NFL for fight with Golden Tate

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,625 for his role in a fight after last week’s 17-9 win over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium with receiver Golden Tate, according to a source.

Tate was not fined for the incident. Ramsey was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct and can appeal the ruling.

Ramsey was asked about the incident by reporters on Friday but declined to comment.

“I’m not going to get into nothing,” Ramsey said. “We’re on. We’re talking about football. We’ve got the Washington Football team this week, and that’s what is important, honestly.”

Tension had been building between the two during the game, which started early as the Ramsey and Tate exchanged words and pushed each other on the field.

At the end of the game, Ramsey and Tate had to be separated at midfield, after the two went after each other and fell to a heap to the ground, causing a scrum of players from both teams trying to break up the scuffle.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Ramsey would not be disciplined by the team.

“I spoke to him,” McVay said about the incident. “Just making sure that we’re all on the same page of we can’t allow some of those things to get in the way of whether it ended up being something bad that happened for you or for our football team.

“Jalen is a smart guy, there’s a lot of emotions. As far as the specifics, these are grown men. I didn’t get into the, ‘He said, she said.’ It was really more along the lines of let’s be smart. Let’s make sure we don’t let this take away from what we just were able to accomplish as a team.”

Both players are from Nashville, Tenn. Ramsey used to date Tate’s sister, Breanna Tate.

The former couple have two daughters together, and had a public split last year while Breanna was pregnant with the two’s second daughter. Tate and Ramsey also had words via social media last year.

Ramsey faced Tate in 2016 when the Notre Dame product was with the Detroit Lions, a 26-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during Ramsey’s rookie season. Asked about the potential matchup with Tate leading up to the game, Ramsey said: “No comment.”

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said that Ramsey threw the first punch, and that Tate was defending himself.

“Look, all I have to say is the account I got from a number of our players,” Judge said this week. “There is a history obviously between them, and there was a punch thrown. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn’t’ the one who threw the punch. And everybody involved was trying to break it up.”

Asked about this incident this week by New York-area reporters, Tate said he talked with his sister Breanna and Judge about the incident and that he’s looking forward to Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Honestly, it’s Dallas week,” Tate said. “I don’t even want to backpedal and discuss that because I don’t think going back is going to help us this week.

“I don’t really want to draw any more attention or put any more highlights out there that don’t have anything to do with Dallas. So I want to keep moving forward and get a win this week.”