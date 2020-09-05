Things slowing down for Jared Goff as Rams eye Cowboys

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- With the Los Angeles Rams making their first roster cuts this week, quarterback Jared Goff said he’s switched his focus to the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in a nationally televised Sunday night contest at SoFi Stadium.

In the last meeting between the two, the Cowboys made quick work of the Rams last year 44-21 at AT & T Stadium, something Goff has not forgotten.

Goff finished 33 of 51 for 284 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception in that game. He was sacked twice, posting an 84.1 passer rating.

“We may have some revenge to do this year,” joked Goff. “But they’re a great team and we look forward to it. Don’t take that out of context, I see you guys writing that down (laughs).”

But seriously, the Rams have a tough schedule to start the year, with four of their first six games on the road, so getting off to a good start will be important for this team as they try to get back to the postseason.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he feels Goff is starting to get into a nice rhythm as he teams heads into game prep for the Cowboys.

“The last week and a half, he’s really had his best days,” McVay said. “That’s what you want to see. You want to see that trajectory going in the upward direction, as you get closer to the games that count, and that’s what his practices have been reflective of.

“I’ve been very pleased with his decision-making, his ownership, his command of the offense. He’s doing a nice job of reading with his feet, feeling rushes and negotiating the pocket -- even though it’s hard to truly say because you can’t get tackled. I think he’s just playing faster and things are slowing down on the other side for him, which is always a thing you want to see, and now let’s see it translate on the 13th (of September), which we are very confident it will.”

The game-day environment will be much different to start the season, with the Rams unable to host fans to start the year due to Los Angeles county guidelines governing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the Rams will pipe in fake crowd noise, prop-up posters of fans in seats, have a DJ on hand to create a festive environment and tarp a good portion of the stadium.

Goff said he is taking a positive outlook to fans not being on hand to start the year.

“We have to be excited to go out there and play, regardless,” he said. “I mean, you look at the other two major sports, they had part of their season canceled. We’ve been lucky to just play games right now.

“You have to see the positive in everything. If I’m a betting man, I would bet, eventually we will play there in front of fans. When that will be, who knows, but we’re excited to go out regardless and play in what I think is the best stadium in the world, at this point, and have some fun.”

While the personnel on Dallas defensively will be familiar, the scheme will be different with the Cowboys switching to a base 3-4 alignment that will use multiple fronts under new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

“It is challenging with no preseason and not knowing exactly what they’re going to do,” Goff said. “But, isn’t that the same for everyone this year? We’re in the same boat. Their defense is in a similar boat with our offense with some of the stuff we’ve put in. And as well as vice-versa their offense with our defense. There is that challenge, but we have somewhat of an idea of what to expect, and we’ll work on that next week and be ready.”