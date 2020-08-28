Rams QB Jared Goff should take more deep shots in scrimmage

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Let it fly.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff leaned on a more controlled passing game in last week’s scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. But that could change when the Rams get their second opportunity to test run the team’s new facility on Saturday.

“Yeah, we’ll take the shots if they are there,” Goff said. “Our defense has done a pretty good job of taking those away up to this point, but you know, we’ll take them if they are there.”

Goff said his goal is to continue to fine tune his decision making, being efficient with the football and making the right reads so his offense can move the football down the field. The starting offense failed to get into the end zone last week, settling for two field goals during the scrimmage.

Goff also said getting a second chance of working at SoFi Stadium with the fake crowd noise should help in preparation for the real thing on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“It totally helps,” Goff said. “I think little things, like where’s the clock, where’s the play clock, where on the banner is the score -- even having referees there -- really them seeing stuff like that, sitting on the sideline, where you want to look on the scoreboard, little things like that that you would never think of until you are actually at the field.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Goff had a good week of practice and continues to improve on his decision making. Saturday’s scrimmage will be another opportunity to get better with a little over two weeks before his team’s first game.

“Jared had some good decisive decisions,” McVay said. “Being able to work through progressions, get to guys on some of the back side of these concepts.”

Saturday also provides another opportunity to test out the crowd noise. McVay was irritated with the constant drone of fake crowd noise at the same decibel level during last week’s scrimmage, and is waiting for final word from the league as to what home stadiums can do to control the decibel level, particularly when his offense is on the field.

“It really depends on what that decibel level is that they allow,” McVay said. “Whatever it is, it’s going to be consistent across all the league. It’s just a matter of if it’s consistent whether you’re on offense, on defense.

“Do you have the ability to crank it down a little bit when you’re at home on offense and crank it up when you’re on defense? So, those are things that we’re closely monitoring. I’ve had some good conversations with a lot of people at the league office and then obviously got some coaches on the competition committee. They’re working through that.”