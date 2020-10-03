SI.com
RamDigest
Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd an effective wing man for Aaron Donald

Eric D. Williams

Leonard Floyd enjoys playing next to a game wrecker like Aaron Donald.

Just ask him.

“You just have to know how to play with him,” Floyd said. “You can play off him when you’re rushing. It’s just making plays off him, reading how he gets off and helping him out by making plays through the back door.

“I knew he was a great player coming in and going to practices and stuff have done nothing but confirm that he’s a great competitor and a great player.”

With two sacks in the first three games, Floyd is on pace for double-digit sacks -- which would be the first time he’s reached that mark in his five-year, NFL career. Floyd had a career-high seven sacks his rookie season with the Chicago bears in 2016.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Floyd has made a smooth transition from Chicago’s defense to new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s scheme, and over he’s been pleased with his performance.

“His length, his athleticism and his ability to do some different things athletically, not only going forward but being able to drop in coverage provides a winning edge for us,” Donald said. “He’s done a nice job, and we expect him to continue on the same path he’s headed.”

“He’s just playing good ball,” added Donald, when asked about Floyd’s performance so far this season. “He’s stout in the run and then when it comes to the pass rush, he’s got good technique, he knows how to work different things, change up his rushes and he’s taking advantage of that and he’s making plays.

“That’s what is expected. That’s why he’s here and hopefully he will continue to do that. He’s going to continue to get better and we’re going to get this thing rolling.”

As a team, the Rams have seven sacks on the year, tied for No. 13 in the NFL. And while sacks are not a complete measure of how much pressure the Rams generate up front, defensive lineman Michael Brockers believes he can help his team improve in creating consistent pressure.

“I feel like that’s a lot on me, knowing that teams are going to slide to AD (Aaron Donald),” said Brockers, who has a sack and seven combined tackles on the year. “I have to be more effective in my 2 (gap) rushes. The dilemma is having an “A” gap and a “B” gap (to defend in the run game) and having to be effective on both. So I’m putting it on myself to having to be more effective on those rushes because we already know people are going to slide to AD.” 

